Manchester City youngster Jahmai Simpson-Pusey admits a lengthy conversation with Brendan Rodgers convinced him that Celtic was the best place to continue his development.

The 19-year-old central defender finally completed his season-long loan move to Parkhead from the English Premier League giants yesterday and will vie for a starting spot alongside mainstay Cameron Carter-Vickers at the heart of the Hoops backline.

The highly-rated City prodigy, who has been assigned the No.4 jersey, immediately set his sights on winning silverware and starring in Europe as he revealed which player at the Etihad he likes to model his game on.

Brendan Rodgers sold Man City prospect on Celtic move

Speaking to Celtic TV, Simpson-Pusey said: “It’s great to be here. It’s such a big club and I’m happy to come here, play in front of the fans and play for the team.

“I had a big, long conversation with the manager. I liked what he was saying to me about the club, how much he appreciates the club and how much Glasgow appreciates the club. I felt like I’d want to go somewhere where if I’m playing, I want to be appreciated.

“I just felt like it was the best option for me. This is a big opportunity. I want to come here and show my talent and my levels. It would be good for me to come and hopefully help the team to win the league again and do well in the European Cups.”

Simpson-Pusey regards himself as a ball-playing centre half and revealed he looks up to England international John Stones as one of his biggest influences.

“Even from when I played my first game with him, I felt very comfortable with him,” he admitted. “Watching him growing up, he’s just a very composed top player.”

What has manager, Brendan Rodgers said?

Simpson-Pusey captained Man City’s Under-21s side to a fourth consecutive Premier League 2 title last season, while also becoming the first defender to be named as the league’s Player of the Year.

He made his first-team debut under Pep Guardiola during the club’s pre-season tour of the USA last summer and has been hailed as the future of City’s rearguard by the legendary former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

Commenting on his newest arrival, a delighted Rodgers said: “I am really pleased we have been able to bring Jahmai to Celtic, and I believe he will be an important, quality addition to our squad.

“Jahmai is a quick, dominant centre half. He is a strong defender but can also move the ball forward very well as we progress through the pitch.

“I know Jahmai is excited about this move and bringing him to the club creates even more competition which will only benefit us.

“I am sure he will settle in well with the squad as we get ready for the matches we have coming up at home and abroad.”