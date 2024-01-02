Celtic and Rangers 'to do battle' for Liverpool youngster in January transfer window

Celtic and Rangers are both interested in a Liverpool starlet - which of the two Glasgow clubs will get their hands on him in January?

With the January transfer window now being open for clubs in Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom, Celtic and Rangers are working feverishly to improve their respective squads. The title race is beginning to heat up, even with the Celts' victory over their bitter rivals at the weekend - who could be making the journey up to Glasgow this month?

Both Rangers and Celtic have been linked with a move for a Liverpool youngster who has spent time on loan in the Scottish Premiership this season. Additionally, the Bhoys are also 'tracking' a winger who has represented Germany at youth level - let's take a look at who they are.

Rangers and Celtic interested in Liverpool's Owen Beck

Both the Celts and the Gers are reportedly interested in a move for Liverpool starboy Owen Beck - he was previously on loan at Dundee this season, but was recalled due to Liverpool's injury crisis in the left-back position. As such, the Reds will only be likely to let him leave on loan again if they can find an adequate replacement for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, who are both out.

This is according to a report from Daveockop on his official website, where he writes that Liverpool would be open to loaning him out once again if Robertson is fit to play again by the end of the month.

Celtic 'tracking' Nicolas Kuhn

Celtic are thought to be 'tracking' Rapid Wien winger Nicolas Kuhn, according to The Scottish Sun. A creative wide player, Kuhn would be an excellent addition to the Hoops' attacking ranks.