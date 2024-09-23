The South Korean striker is at Belgian side Genk.

He left Celtic in the summer to play elsewhere.

A star sold by Celtic this summer is on the end of some messages of support from current Hoops players.

Oh was brought to Parkhead by Ange Postecoglou from Suwon Bluewings but he could not dislodge Kyogo as the main striker. After returning from the Asian Cup with South Korea and the arrival of Adam Idah last season, the forward found his minutes further reduced and he was soon looking for a new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That new team was Genk in Belgium, who he has signed with on a four-year deal. He opened his account for them at the weekend in a 4-0 thrashing of FCV Dender EH. In total, however, Oh has played just 54 minutes for his new team across six games.

His action has exclusively come from the bench but he has still managed this goal and an assist in the impressive 2-0 win against Anderlecht. Reacting on Instagram to his strike, the former Celtic striker said: “First score in the league. Thank you for your support. KEEP GOING.”

That prompted messages from current Celtic pair Greg Taylor and Kwon - currently out on loan at Hibs from Parkhead - with the left-back putting clapping hand emojis and the latter sending a message in Korean. Rocco Vata, who also left Celtic in the summer, also sent his congratulations.

In his post-match press conference, Oh said: "It feels great to score my first goal for the club. I hesitated for a moment whether I should shoot, because I didn't want to make a selfish choice, but when that ball flies into the net, it gives a special feeling of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The emotions I felt are indescribable. When the supporters also make their own song about my name, it gives something extra. I am grateful to them for that. Now we want to continue the positive trend in the next matches."