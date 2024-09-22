Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers (Pic: Getty) | AFP via Getty Images

The Hoops will face Aberdeen in the semi finals of the Scottish League Cup but were made to work for their place at Hampden Park.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has described Falkirk as the best team they have faced this season after beating the Bairns 5-2 in the quarter finals of the Scottish League Cup.

The scoreline perhaps didn’t reflect the whole match with the Championship outfit twice ahead in the game and, for large spells of the first half, visibly the better team. However, Rodgers made four substitutions around the hour mark and that changed the match as the Hoops stormed to a victory and set up a semi final at Hampden where they will face Aberdeen.

Speaking to broadcasters Premier Sports after the match, Rodgers said: "Happy to be there (in the semis), that's the most important thing. We've always done okay at Hampden so it'll be a great day.

"We're very pleased to be there (in the semis). We made eight changes and I think you could see the connection wasn't really there in the first hour of the game.Some good moments but some not so good.

"You have to give immense credit to Falkirk, I've really enjoyed analysing them and watching them because, in terms of a football idea and the game, what John's doing, they're probably the best team we've played this season in terms of how they want to work the game, how they want to work the ball. They can be really proud of how they've done.

"You have to play players or else you're not going to know what they can do. We make the changes then the fluidity and the pressing becomes natural because they've been playing together for this early part of the season and in the end we were comfortable winners.

"They pressed it really well, were aggressive, came to try and disrupt and got a very good first goal. The second one comes from us being a little soft on the other side.”

On super sub Nicolas Kuhn, who scored twice and assisted one,Rodgers added: "What we're seeing from him now is the consistency. He came in at a difficult period last season in January and he showed spells but we've seen in training him getting better as the season wen't on.

“The big thing for him was pre-season. Having that to solidify all the principles we want and he did really, really well. Got himself in good condition, strong physically and I'm delighted for him."

Striker Adam Idah also spoke after the match and said he didn’t think the home side initially showed their opponents enough respect. He said: “It was a tough game.

“Probably our worst start to the season, to be fair they started off great. It's always difficult to come and play these games and fair play to them, they were excellent.

"We came in at half time and said to ourselves this is what the best teams do, show a comeback, and we did it. "We probably showed them a lack of respect. We didn't think they'd be as good as they were. It's tough but the big teams show what they can do and we did that in the second half."