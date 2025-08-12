3 new signings Celtic should make according to AI, including £7m ex Parkhead star

A trio of transfer targets Celtic could look to sign, according to AI predictions.

There is still time for Celtic to finalise some late signings this summer as they eye another Scottish Premiership title.

The Hoops have taken a more reserved approach to spending cash so far throughout the transfer window but they are still looking to bring new additions into the fold before the deadline.

As Celtic fans wait to see who else could come through the door, we decided to ask AI for a list of top targets the Scottish champions could bring in before the window slams shut.

Celtic linked with new forwards

Odsonne Edouard

Celtic had been linked with an Odsonne Edouard reunion earlier this window, as his difficult stint with Crystal Palace looks to come to an end. The striker hasn’t seen any first team action since November and he has been told he is not part of the Eagles’ plans moving forwards.

Links back to Celtic were squashed when reports claimed Edouard was nearing a move to Girona at the start of the month. However, things have fallen silent and the 27-year-old remains on the books at Selhurst Park.

AI explanation: “Edouard, a former Celtic hero with 86 goals in 179 appearances during his 2017-2021 stint, is available after being placed on the market by Palace. His proven goal-scoring record in Scotland (including trebles and Champions League experience) would provide a reliable striker partner or alternative, addressing the need for a clinical finisher amid inconsistent attacking output. At an estimated £5-7m fee, he represents low-risk familiarity with Rodgers' system, potentially reigniting his form in a supportive environment.”

Jakob Breum

Celtic have attempted to sign Jakob Breum from Go Ahead Eagles this summer but Rangers’ success in bringing in Oliver Antman could end the conversations.

Comparing his negotiations with both Glasgow giants, club sporting director Jan Willem van Dop said: “There was some interest from Celtic for Jakob Breum, but we felt the gap was too wide. Things moved very quickly with Oliver Antman and Glasgow Rangers. Celtic could have taken a leaf out of Rangers' book, haha.”

AI explanation: “The Danish under-21 international has impressed in the Eredivisie with pace, dribbling, and versatility across both wings, recording four goals and five assists last season.

“Breum would add width and creativity, aligning with Rodgers' high-pressing style. His youth makes him a long-term investment for European challenges.

Liverpool rising star suggested for Celtic

Stefan Bajcetic (loan)

Stefan Bajcetic has struggled with his fitness over recent years. Once tipped to be a future star for Liverpool, the Spanish midfielder has made just 22 appearances for the Premier League side across all tournaments since his senior debut in 2022.

Bajcetic has recently returned from a loan spell with Las Palmas and could be sent back out for another temporary stint for the 2025/25 season.

AI explanation: “The Spanish youth international, recovering from injuries, needs regular minutes to develop. A loan deal would provide midfield cover for Callum McGregor, addressing depth concerns in a position vulnerable to fatigue during a packed schedule (Premiership, cups, and Champions League). Bajcetic's ball-winning ability, passing range, and Premier League pedigree make him an ideal rotational option.”