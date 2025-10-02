Hoops boss left shocked by controversial disallowed goal that ‘served as a catalyst’ for insipid 2-0 Europa League defeat

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has expressed his true feelings about the controversial VAR decision to rule out Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal against Braga.

The Hoops slumped to a 2-0 home defeat against the Portuguese outfit as their wait for a first win in European competition this season continued.

Ricardo Horta’s long-range strike stunned the home crowd into silence after 20 minutes, but Rodgers’ men thought they had equalised early in the second half when former Sevilla frontman Iheanacho displayed a moment of sheer quality by lifting the ball over a sliding defender and calmly slotting home after pouncing on a mistake from the visitors.

The Nigerian international's celebrations were cut short by referee Tobias Stieler, who blew for handball in the build-up - a decision backed up by a lengthy VAR check despite TV footage showing insufficient evidence the ball had indeed Iheanacho’s his arm.

And the call left Rodgers baffled as well as almost 50,000 fans inside the stadium.

Rodgers reacts to Kelechi Iheanacho handball decision

Asked for his verdict on the decision post-match, Rodgers couldn’t fathom why the goal wasn’t allowed to stand.

“For the life of me, I don’t understand why it wasn’t given because it’s not even close to being handball,” he admitted. “We’re still waiting on the explanation for that. It did serve as a catalyst (for Braga to go on and win the game).

“I can't understand why the referee isn't asked to go and have a look at that. If you look at it once, twice, I'm assuming the people in the VAR room have looked at it more than that, there's absolutely no way, whatever way you look at it, (Iheanacho) has touched it.

“That's a huge moment in the game. It was a big moment in the game. We started the half well and we continued to push.”

The reason why Iheanacho’s goal was ruled out revealed

VAR was introduced to make decisive decisions if they are clear and obvious, but this was not the case.

According to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), a handball can be given when the ball “touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger”.

However, leaked audio released from the VAR room has explained why the goal was disallowed.

TNT Sports revealed: “Officials are saying there is a clear brush of the left arm somewhere in the footage” before referee Tobias Stieler chalked the goal off.

Pundit reaction to ‘baffling decision’

Speaking on BBC Sportsound during his analysis of the incident, pundit James McFadden commented: “I can’t see a handball. From every single angle I’ve looked at it comes off his forehead. I’m looking really hard but can’t see any infringement at all. It’s a baffling decision but one you’d expect them to get right.”

Offering his take on the flashpoint Celtic hero Stiliyan Petrov joked on TNT Sports: “I’ve got an appointment with the optician on Monday... I thought my eyes were good! But I just can’t see anything wrong with this. I’d like to have more clarity of what exactly he VAR has seen. This is what Iheanacho is all about. He’s getting into those kind of positions... is it something I’m missing?”

Former Rangers star Alan Hutton chimed in: “It’s inconclusive for me. I think for VAR to look at that... I’ve seen it back 20 times and I still can’t see it. So if it’s inconclusive, how can it go to VAR to make 100 per cent a positive decision that that’s a handball and disallow it. I do feel for them because I think it’s a good goal. It’s a great strike as well and they deserved to be 1-1 at that moment and the game could maybe change.”