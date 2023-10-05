VAR image emerges from Celtic’s late defeat to Lazio as Kris Boyd trolls rival fans
Pedro’s 96th-minute winner against Celtic had supporters questioning if the Spaniard was offside.
A VAR image has been shared online that shows how close Pedro’s 96th minute winner for Lazio against Celtic was to being called offside.
Hoops supporters were left heartbroken when the former Spain international stepped off the bench to hand the Italian side their first away win in the Champions League since 2003 in the dying moments at Parkhead.
It was another agonising European night for Brendan Rodgers’ men who have no points to show for two encouraging performances in their first two group stage fixtures. It’s now a decade since the Scottish champions won a home Champions League match and 11 games in a row where they haven’t tasted victory at Celtic Park.
Pedro compounded fans misery late on by heading fellow substitute Matteo Guendouzi’s cross back across the face of goal beyond Joe Hart into the net, despite strong appeals from the stands claiming the ex-Barcelona striker was offside.
VAR decided not to intervene and an image has since been released on social media that clears up the decision. It shows Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley’s foot outstretched and playing Pedro well onside.
Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd was quick to troll Celtic supporters over the 2-1 defeat shortly after the full-time whistle by posting an image of Paul Gascoigne from his time at Lazio on his Instagram account.
The England hero spent three years in Serie A with L Biancocelesti before moving to Ibrox and windup merchant Boyd uploaded a photo of Gazza wearing a sky blue top holding the badge without feeling the need to caption the post.