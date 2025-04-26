Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Liverpool man is one of many former players congratulating Celtic on title success.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Virgil Van Dijk is one of the many former Celtic players left savouring title glory for their former side.

The Hoops have mathematically won the league for a fourth year in succession after hammering Dundee United 5-0 at Tannadice. Doubles from Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah topped off with an own goal means two trophies are secured and a Treble is firmly in reach with a Scottish Cup final to come against Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool defender Van Dijk could wrap up the Premier League with Liverpool on Sunday against Tottenham but took time ahead of that game to congratulate the team who brought him to the UK in 2013.

Celtic stars of the past dine out on title success

Responding to Celtic’s Instagram post, the Dutch defender put clapping hand emojis as he lead a plethora of former players to pay tribute. Robbie Keane also sent clapping hands with a green shamrock while Joe Hart said ‘congratulations all.’ Alex Valle, who left in January after a loan from Barcelona, put green love hearts and clapping hands as he also savoured success.

It was a game that also made James Forrest the most decorated player in Hoops history with 26 major honours, Mikael Lustig reacting to that on Instagram with a couple of love hearts. Adam Matthews simply said ‘legend.’

Speaking after the game, Rodgers told Sportsound: "We've had a few of these games where the demand is on us to perform and that's what I was talking about a few weeks back with St Johnstone, but the response to that, three games, five goals, big intensity, big concentration, quality of goals, you can't win it in a better way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wanted to raise the flag for Celtic today and we've done that. We want to also perform well and the players were outstanding in that job as well. It feels like it's been normalised when it really isn't. It's such a hard thing to do but for these players from the first day of pre-season right the way through until the end we're going to push and fight to win as many trophies as we can."

Forrest added on Sky Sports: "It's hard to put into words, it's unbelievable to win another trophy with Celtic. When you're getting older, you appreciate it more, you don't take it for granted. I've played in so many good teams over the years, this one is right up there. The standards are so high."