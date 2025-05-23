Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou guided Tottenham to Europa League glory

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster became the latest former Celtic man to celebrate silverware this season after one-time Parkhead fan favourite Virgil van Dijk captained Liverpool to just their second league title of the Premier League era.

Forster, who racked up 236 appearances across four separate stints with the Glasgow giants, played 13 times for Ange Postecoglou’s team across all competitions, in a campaign where the club despite being ravaged by injuries and enduring a horror league season, managed to end their 17-year wait for silverware and secure their spot in the Champions League next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 37-year-old, who won seven trophies with Celtic, including four league titles, has now taken his career trophy haul to nine after winning the League One title with Norwich City earlier in his career in 2009/10.

He shared his delight to have played a small but important part in Tottenham’s progress by posting on Instagram: “Another one for the collection.” with a heart eyed emoji and a wink emoji.

Virgil van Dijk congratulates Fraser Forster on epic Europa League triumph

Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk, who played alongside Fraser Forster at Celtic between 2013 and 2015, congratulated the ex-England goalkeeper on his achievement.

He commented on his post by simply putting the raise hand emoji to express his delight at Forster’s team getting one over Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair won the league in both of their two seasons in Glasgow’s east end and also went on to play together in the Premier League with a strong Southampton team which exceeded expectations by finishing sixth then eighth under Ronald Koeman and Claude Puel before Van Dijk’s big money to Liverpool for a reported £75m, which at the time was a record fee paid for a defender.

Van Dijk has gone on to win the Premier League twice, two League Cups, an FA Cup and the Champions League while making the Team of the Season on four occasions, which is likely to become five by the end of the current campaign.

Meanwhile, for Forster this marks his first major trophy since the league title with Celtic in 2019/20 under the guidance of Neil Lennon during what proved to be a fruitful loan spell.

What next for Fraser Forster?

Fraser Forster has predominantly been the third choice goalkeeper under former Celtic boss Ange Postcoglou at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s made 13 appearances in total and has conceded 15 times, with his only clean sheets coming against AZ Alkmaar in Europe and Southampton in the league.

Forster signed a contract extension in December 2023, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025, meaning he’s set to become a free agent unless he agrees a new contract with the North London club in the near future.

It remains to be seen whether Forster will extend his spell in the capital or move onto pastures new. While the same question can largely be used to describe Ange Postecoglou, who despite fulfilling his prophecy of always winning a trophy in his second season, faces a blurry future at present after leading the Lillywhites to their worst ever performance of the Premier League era.