Celtic face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden

Scottish champions Celtic will look to complete a domestic treble when they face off against seven-time winners Aberdeen in this year’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

The Hoops won the competition in dramatic circumstances last term, with Adam Idah scoring a last minute winner against Glasgow rivals Rangers - and now the Bhoys in Green are looking to make further history by winning the competition for the third year in a row and for a record-breaking 43rd time.

The fixture marks a repeat of the 2017 final when Brendan Rodgers’ side ran out 2-1 winners over the Dons at Hampden and also marks a repeat of the 1984 final when Alex Ferguson famously led the Reds to their third trophy in a row by beating David Hay’s side by the same scoreline.

Celtic have dominated the Scottish Cup by winning it six times in the last eight years. Meanwhile, Aberdeen, who have won it just seven times in their history, are targeting their first triumph since 1990 and their first major trophy across all competitions since 2014 when they defeated Inverness on penalties.

It could also mark the final chapter of Greg Taylor’s incredible five and a half year stint as a Celtic player as speculation regarding his long-term future continues to intensify.

Ahead of what promises to be a classic at Hampden, we round-up all of the key details you need to be aware of.

When is the Scottish Cup final 2025?

Celtic face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final this Saturday, May 24. The match will be played in front of a vociferous Hampden crowd, with the national stadium holding a capacity of around 51,000 supporters.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm and is likely to run until around 4.45pm although this could be slightly later if the game stretches to extra time or even penalties.

Celtic are aiming to win the competition for the third season in a row. They beat Rangers 1-0 in last year’s final and claimed a 3-1 victory over Inverness in the final game of Ange Postecoglou’s successful tenure before he moved onto Tottenham Hotspur, where has recently won the Europa League.

How to watch the Scottish Cup final

BBC One Scotland will provide comprehensive coverage of this season’s Scottish Cup final. Premier Sports will also show the contest on their Premier Sports 2 channel.

Fans can livestream all of the action through the BBC iPlayer which can be downloaded on either a mobile phone or another electronic handheld device.

Celtic have won three of their last five games heading into the clash but did slip to a 1-1 draw against St Mirren and Rangers in that period.

Head to head record

Celtic have come out on top in all of their last four matches against Aberdeen. They hammered Jimmy Thelin’s side 5-1 in their last meeting in May at Pittodrie and also came out on top by the same scoreline on home soil in February.

Celtic earned a narrow 1-0 win away against the Dons in December and claimed an emphatic 6-0 victory when the team’s last met at Hampden during the League Cup semi-final in November.

Aberdeen fans have to go back to a 2-2 draw in October for the last time they avoided defeat against Celtic - and even further back to a 1-0 victory away at Parkhead in May 2018 for their last victory.