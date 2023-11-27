The Buckie stars were captured dancing and drinking in disbelief following the fourth-round draw

This is the joyous moment jubilant Buckie Thistle players discovered they are about to realise a childhood dream - by facing Celtic in a Scottish Cup tie at Parkhead.

The Highland League side - who secured their place in the fourth-round draw in dramatic style after beaten East of Scotland outfit Broxburn Athletic 5-4 on penalties after a pulsating 2-2 draw - were rewarded with a trip to Glasgow's East End to face Brendan Rodgers' Hoops on the weekend of Saturday 20th January.

The fixture will unlock huge financial benefits for the Moray-based club, who will reap the rewards from facing the tournament holders at Celtic Park and players were left in disbelief as they immediately began to process going toe-to-toe with the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Matt O'Riley and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Buckie Thistle play their home games at Victoria Park

A video clip posted on social media platform X shows various members of the first-team squad huddled around a table in a pub to watch Sunday's draw live on BBC Sportscene. Once they had learned of the enormity of the match, players celebrated in style by jumping up on seats, dancing and singing ahead of what will be the biggest game in Buckie's history.

Facing the Scottish champions in Glasgow will be stark contrast to the 1,200 spectators they played in front of at Broxburn's Albyn Park at the weekend. However, the David vs Goliath fixture is certain to drum up a lot of interest in the Highlands.

Reacting to the draw, a club tweet read: "@Buckie Thistle will play @CelticFC in the Fourth Round of the Scottish Cup. Just let that sink in. Buckie Thistle versus Celtic!!! What a fantastic draw."

It seems like they will savour every moment of their trip to Celtic Park - encapsulating the magic of cup competition.

Manager Graeme Stewart told BBC Radio Scotland this afternoon: "I wasn't watching the draw. I was at the Christmas market with my family having mulled wine, so I never knew until my phone started lighting up. We've got a lot of Celtic fans in the squad, so the guys are buzzing."

And Celtic supporters were particularly complimentary to their opponents, with some even suggesting the Glasgow giants should don their away kit and allow Buckie to wear their traditional green and white hooped home jersey to mark the occasion.

One person wrote: "Celtic should allow you guys to wear the green & white hoops at Paradise!! Would be a great gesture from the club", while a second replied: "That's a brilliant idea. Come on Celtic, do it."

A third commented: "Nice wee pay day for the club and a dream for some of the players to play at the stadium of the club they support and just the opportunity to play at Paradise... best draw you could have got."