All 12 top-flight clubs join the tournament at the fourth round stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic and Rangers have learned who they will face in the Scottish Cup as they prepare to enter the tournament in the fourth round.

The Glasgow giants will already be dreaming of Hampden glory next year following the conclusion of the draw which was conducted live on BBC Sportscene on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by presenter Jonathan Sutherland along with 2010 Dundee United Cup-winning heroes Craig Conway and Danny Swanson, all 12 top-flight clubs entered the hat to join the likes of lower league teams such as Broomhill, Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle.

The Scottish Cup fourth round draw has been made with Premiership clubs learning their fate. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

And it was Highland League outfit Buckie who were celebrating the most when they were paired with current holders Celtic at Parkhead in what is sure to be a huge pay day for the Moray-based club.

Rangers were handed an away tie against SPFL League Two side Dumbarton, while Partick Thistle will get the opportunity to gain revenge on Ross County after agonisingly losing to the Staggies in the Premiership promotion play-off final at the end of last season.

There are several other intriguing ties, with Hearts heading across Edinburgh to take on Spartans at Ainslie Park, while Aberdeen, Hibs and St Johnstone were handed away ties against lower league opposition.

Scottish Cup Fourth Round draw in full:

Ayr United v Kelty Hearts

Kilmarnock v Dundee

Greenock Morton v Montrose

Inverness CT v Broomhill

St Mirren v Queen of the South

Brora Rangers v Cove Rangers

Clyde v Aberdeen

Spartans v Hearts

Bonnyrigg Rose v Falkirk

Livingston v Raith Rovers

Motherwell v Alloa Athletic

Ross County v Partick Thistle

CELTIC v Buckie Thistle

Forfar Athletic v Hibernian

Airdrieonians v St Johnstone

Dumbarton v RANGERS