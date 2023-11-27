Scottish Cup fourth-round draw in full as Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts and other rivals discover opponents
All 12 top-flight clubs join the tournament at the fourth round stage
Celtic and Rangers have learned who they will face in the Scottish Cup as they prepare to enter the tournament in the fourth round.
The Glasgow giants will already be dreaming of Hampden glory next year following the conclusion of the draw which was conducted live on BBC Sportscene on Sunday evening.
Hosted by presenter Jonathan Sutherland along with 2010 Dundee United Cup-winning heroes Craig Conway and Danny Swanson, all 12 top-flight clubs entered the hat to join the likes of lower league teams such as Broomhill, Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle.
And it was Highland League outfit Buckie who were celebrating the most when they were paired with current holders Celtic at Parkhead in what is sure to be a huge pay day for the Moray-based club.
Rangers were handed an away tie against SPFL League Two side Dumbarton, while Partick Thistle will get the opportunity to gain revenge on Ross County after agonisingly losing to the Staggies in the Premiership promotion play-off final at the end of last season.
There are several other intriguing ties, with Hearts heading across Edinburgh to take on Spartans at Ainslie Park, while Aberdeen, Hibs and St Johnstone were handed away ties against lower league opposition.
Scottish Cup Fourth Round draw in full:
- Ayr United v Kelty Hearts
- Kilmarnock v Dundee
- Greenock Morton v Montrose
- Inverness CT v Broomhill
- St Mirren v Queen of the South
- Brora Rangers v Cove Rangers
- Clyde v Aberdeen
- Spartans v Hearts
- Bonnyrigg Rose v Falkirk
- Livingston v Raith Rovers
- Motherwell v Alloa Athletic
- Ross County v Partick Thistle
- CELTIC v Buckie Thistle
- Forfar Athletic v Hibernian
- Airdrieonians v St Johnstone
- Dumbarton v RANGERS
*Ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of Saturday, 20 January.