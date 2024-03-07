Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic loan star Mikey Johnstone continued his impressive start to life in the English Championship with an outrageous strike for West Bromwich Albion in their game against Queens Park Rangers last night.

The Irish international racked up his fourth goal in eight games since joining the Baggies with a blistering long range drive range that cannoned in off the bar to cancel out Sam Field's early opener for the home side before Grady Diangana put them ahead just two minutes later.

Sadly for Carlos Corberán's and his team, it wasn't enough to win the game as Field struck once again late in the game to secure a point for the relegation threatened R's, but Johnston's audacious strike was singled out for special praise by the television pundits.

Joining the Midlands outfit on loan on transfer deadline day, the 24-year-old has been a regular starter for the promotion chasing side who currently sit in fifth place in the English second tier. Having spent last season on loan with Vitória de Guimarães, Johnston returned to Celtic but only featured sporadically before opting to move on loan to West Brom. He recently spoke about the reason he decided to leave Celtic Park in January.

“It was just a game-time thing; I think at the end, we had eight wingers. It was always going to be tough to get the minutes that I wanted to get; I wanted to build on last year," explained the forward.

“Obviously, I’m getting older now and I want to progress my career, this felt like a nice step for me. Everything was agreed by the two clubs, it was quite seamless. “I think he (Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers probably would have kept me if it was up to him. But I think we had nine wingers at the end so I think it would have been harsh had they made me stay.

