Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney made his return to Old Trafford | Steven Paston/PA Wire

The Man Utd legend made a remark over Celtic this weekend.

He marked his return to Man Utd with a stunning moment - but it’s pre-match transfer comments that could leave Celtic fans wondering what if.

The former Red Devils forward made his comeback to Old Trafford against a Celtic legends squad this weekend, for an exhibition match as part of a Man Utd legends side. He marked it with a stunning moment, a free-kick curled into the top corner.

Speaking before the game, Rooney discussed Celtic with the club’s media team, and admitted the Premiership champions were a team that he’d always kept tabs on. But then came a revelation over one of his career desires that never quite happened.

Rooney admitted that Celtic were a club he wish he’d had a crack at, but it wasn’t something that could transpire. He revealed: “It's always been a team I've always followed and obviously wanting to win.

“So, yeah, unfortunately I didn't get the opportunity. I would have liked to at some point try and play for Celtic, but it didn't work out, didn't have that chance. So, yeah, it's always a club I always look out for and want to do well.”

There have been other Premier League winners who have opted for a shot at Celtic Park. In the recent past, ex-Man City stopper Joe Hart became a hero in Hoops over his three years at the club before retiring earlier this year. His replacement in the goalkeeper department, Kasper Schmeichel, won the Premier League at Leicester City and is now savouring a Celtic adventure in the twilight of his career.