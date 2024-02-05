Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecogolou has enjoyed a successful start to life at Tottenham and has already enjoyed a host of great results in the first half of the season.

Postecoglou has been praised for his front foot attacking minded style of football, which also made him a hit at Parkhead as he lifted two Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cups and one Scottish Cup.

But it is not just his cavalier style of football that has endeared him to fans over the years and he has also been praised for his openness in interviews and his ability to connect with his team’s fan bases.

This was showcased in Postecoglou’s recent appearance on TNT Sport’s new fan interview series ‘Connected’. During the show the Tottenham boss is joined by nine-year-old Spurs fan Freddie, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Ahead of the interview, Freddie’s parents reveal that football has been a key coping mechanism for him since his diagnosis.

During the discussion Freddie quizzes Ange on the best aspect of his role as Tottenham boss. The ex-Hoops boss responds: “The coolest thing for me is meeting people like you. I get to meet people who love this football club for no other reason than it was passed down to them by their family.

And I love that your grandad passed that down to you to support Tottenham. I love to see generations of family supporting their football club as I know what that means to you, your family. And if I was doing any other job, I wouldn’t get to meet people who love this football club like you do.”

Freddie went on to ask if Postecoglou could re-sign Harry Kane, to which he responded: “The beauty of Harry is that everything he has done at this football club will remain forever he will always be part of his football team.”

Postecoglou goes on to flip the roles by quizzing Freddie about his favourite current Tottenham star. He responds: “Son. Because he is kind and he’s a really good goalscorer.”

Ange adds: “Your answer is absolutely perfect. It’s better than my answer. Because you started off saying that he’s kind and it shows that he is a top person. He’s a top person before he’s a top goalscorer and you're absolutely right.”