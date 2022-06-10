The 2022/23 season is almost upon us with players expected to return for pre-season training over the coming weeks.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish football fans are counting down the days until the start of the 2022/23 campaign and Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will hope his players return fit and healthy for the start of pre-season.

The Australian, who is currently on holiday after a successful first season at the helm, will welcome his players back later this month, with some players currently on international duty expected to return slightly later than others.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike previous years, the Hoops don’t have to negotiate Champions League qualifiers having already booked their spot in the Group Stages by winning the Scottish Premiership title last season.

Celtic players celebrate at full-time with supporters following the 3-0 derby dumping of their rivals in which they bested Rangers in every department. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

So how are Celtic’s pre-season plans shaping up? GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know...

When do Celtic return for pre-season training?

No date have yet been confirmed for the squad’s return to pre-season training. They will likely have several weeks to prepare for the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Where are Celtic travelling to for pre-season?

Celtic have confirmed they will fly out to Austria for a 10-day training camp. The Hoops previously based themselves in the small town of Stegersbach under former boss Neil Lennon in 2019.

Ange Postecoglou will put his players through their paces and several bounce games will be arranged in due course.

What friendly fixtures have Celtic scheduled?

Celtic have announced two friendlies so far against English Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City at Parkhead. Both fixtures are included in the club’s 2022/23 season ticket.

Other games will be arranged during the trip to Austria, which have yet to be confirmed.

Before their return to Glasgow, Celtic will travel to the Czech Republic to face Banik Ostrava as part of the Fortuna Liga side’s centenary year celebrations.

Banik Ostrava Vs Celtic - Mestsky Stadium (Wednesday, July 13) - Kick-off 5pm

Celtic Vs Blackburn Rovers - Celtic Park (Saturday, July 16) - Kick-off 12.30pm

Celtic Vs Norwich City - Celtic Park (Saturday, July 23) - Kick-off 3pm

Which Celtic players are on international duty?

14 first-team players are currently away on international duty at present.

Callum McGregor, David Turnbull, Anthony Ralston & Greg Taylor - Scotland

Liel Abada - Israel

Josip Juranovic - Croatia

Giorgos Giakoumakis - Greece

Carl Starfelt - Sweden

Kyogo Furuhashi & Daizen Maeda - Japan

Matt O’Riley - Denmark Under-21s

Adam Montgomery & Stephen Welsh - Scotland Under-21s

Johnny Kenny - Republic of Ireland Under-21s

When are the dates for Champions League qualifying round draws?

Celtic will kick off their European campaign in the Champions League group stages. The Parkhead side are in Pot 4 and will have to wait until Monday, August 25 for the draw to take place.

Matchday 1 - September 6/7

Matchday 2 - September 13/14

Matchday 3 - October 4/5

Celtic captain Callum McGregor lifts the the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership trophy. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Matchday 4 - October 11/12

Matchday 5 - October 25/26

Matchday 6 - November 1/2

Teams confirmed so far...

POT 1 - Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Ajax

POT 2 - Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur

POT 3 - Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen

Pot 4- Club Brugge, CELTIC

When does the cinch Premiership 2022/23 season start?