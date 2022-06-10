Scottish football fans are counting down the days until the start of the 2022/23 campaign and Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will hope his players return fit and healthy for the start of pre-season.
The Australian, who is currently on holiday after a successful first season at the helm, will welcome his players back later this month, with some players currently on international duty expected to return slightly later than others.
Unlike previous years, the Hoops don’t have to negotiate Champions League qualifiers having already booked their spot in the Group Stages by winning the Scottish Premiership title last season.
So how are Celtic’s pre-season plans shaping up? GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know...
When do Celtic return for pre-season training?
No date have yet been confirmed for the squad’s return to pre-season training. They will likely have several weeks to prepare for the start of the 2022/23 campaign.
Where are Celtic travelling to for pre-season?
Celtic have confirmed they will fly out to Austria for a 10-day training camp. The Hoops previously based themselves in the small town of Stegersbach under former boss Neil Lennon in 2019.
Ange Postecoglou will put his players through their paces and several bounce games will be arranged in due course.
What friendly fixtures have Celtic scheduled?
Celtic have announced two friendlies so far against English Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City at Parkhead. Both fixtures are included in the club’s 2022/23 season ticket.
Other games will be arranged during the trip to Austria, which have yet to be confirmed.
Before their return to Glasgow, Celtic will travel to the Czech Republic to face Banik Ostrava as part of the Fortuna Liga side’s centenary year celebrations.
Banik Ostrava Vs Celtic - Mestsky Stadium (Wednesday, July 13) - Kick-off 5pm
Celtic Vs Blackburn Rovers - Celtic Park (Saturday, July 16) - Kick-off 12.30pm
Celtic Vs Norwich City - Celtic Park (Saturday, July 23) - Kick-off 3pm
Which Celtic players are on international duty?
14 first-team players are currently away on international duty at present.
Callum McGregor, David Turnbull, Anthony Ralston & Greg Taylor - Scotland
Liel Abada - Israel
Josip Juranovic - Croatia
Giorgos Giakoumakis - Greece
Carl Starfelt - Sweden
Kyogo Furuhashi & Daizen Maeda - Japan
Matt O’Riley - Denmark Under-21s
Adam Montgomery & Stephen Welsh - Scotland Under-21s
Johnny Kenny - Republic of Ireland Under-21s
When are the dates for Champions League qualifying round draws?
Celtic will kick off their European campaign in the Champions League group stages. The Parkhead side are in Pot 4 and will have to wait until Monday, August 25 for the draw to take place.
Matchday 1 - September 6/7
Matchday 2 - September 13/14
Matchday 3 - October 4/5
Matchday 4 - October 11/12
Matchday 5 - October 25/26
Matchday 6 - November 1/2
Teams confirmed so far...
POT 1 - Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Ajax
POT 2 - Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur
POT 3 - Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen
Pot 4- Club Brugge, CELTIC
When does the cinch Premiership 2022/23 season start?
The cinch Premiership campaign begins on the weekend of July 30/31. Celtic will discover their fixture list on Friday, June 17 at 9am.