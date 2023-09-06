A full breakdown on Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers’ current first-team squad and when their deals are set to expire.

Celtic sit top of the Scottish Premiership table with a four-point lead over Glasgow rivals Rangers heading into the international break.

Despite being knocked out of the Viaplay Cup at the last-16 stage, Brendan Rodgers’ side will now be busy preparing for their upcoming UEFA Champions League fixtures following a hecitc end to the summer transfer window.

Late arrivals Luis Palma, Nathaniel Phillips and Paulo Bernardo completed a busy period of activity in Glasgow’s East End, with the vast majority of the first-team squad now contracted to long-term deals.

There are a few exceptions, though, with the likes of Joe Hart, David Turnbull and highly-rated youngster Rocco Vata in the final 12 months of their current contracts.

Here are all 40 players that are under contract at Celtic Park this season and when each of their deals is due to expire (latest data via Transfermarkt):

1 . Marco Tilio Contract expires: 2028 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . Stephen Welsh Contract expires: 2027 Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3 . Scott Bain Contract expires: 2026