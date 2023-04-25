Where are they now: Ronny Deila’s 2016 Scottish Cup semi-final Celtic team

Hoops skipper Callum McGregor is the only remaining member of that team still at the club.

We are just five days away from the Scottish Cup semi-final when Celtic will take on Glasgow rivals Rangers at Hampden Park for a place in the June 3 showpiece.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been relentless in their quest for a domestic Treble so far this season and they will be determined to take another step towards completing a clean sweep of trophies when the head to the national stadium on Sunday.

The Hoops are also seeking revenge after losing out 2-1 to Rangers after extra-time at the semi-final stage of the competition last year. The Old Firm clubs have faced each other on six previous occasions in the last-four of Scottish football’s oldest piece of silverware.

Of course, the Celtic squad has changed significantly over the years from the team that started the 2016 semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Rangers, who were competing in the Championship at the time. Indeed, there is just ONE survivor - Callum McGregor - who will hope to lead his team mates to success this term.

Following a pulsating 2-2 draw after 120 minutes, Rangers settled the tie on spot-kicks when Tom Rogic’s miss sealed a 5-4 triumph for Mark Warburton’s side in front of a 50,000 crowd.

But where are the Celtic players that featured in Ronny Deila’s matchday squad that day? GlasgowWorld takes a look...

1 . Craig Gordon - GK Departed in the summer of 2020 after deciding to turn down the offer of a new contract in favour of a return to his boyhood team. Current club: Hearts (captain)

2 . Kieran Tierney - LB Academy product who burst onto the scene in April 2015 during his breakthrough season, establishing himself as a top performer which later earned him a £25million transfer to the Emirates. Current club: Arsenal (Premier League)

3 . Charlie Mulgrew - LCB Another product of the Hoops youth system, the former Scotland international returned to Parkhead in the summer of 2010. This game marked one of his last appearances for the club before moving to Blackburn Rovers in July 2017. Current club: Dundee United (player/coach)

4 . Dedryck Boyata - RCB A £1.5m arrival from Manchester City, the Belgian struggled to make an initial impact under Deila but improved during Brendan Rodgers tenure. Current club: Club Brugge (Jupiler Pro League)