Where are they now: Ronny Deila’s 2016 Scottish Cup semi-final Celtic team
Hoops skipper Callum McGregor is the only remaining member of that team still at the club.
We are just five days away from the Scottish Cup semi-final when Celtic will take on Glasgow rivals Rangers at Hampden Park for a place in the June 3 showpiece.
Ange Postecoglou’s side have been relentless in their quest for a domestic Treble so far this season and they will be determined to take another step towards completing a clean sweep of trophies when the head to the national stadium on Sunday.
The Hoops are also seeking revenge after losing out 2-1 to Rangers after extra-time at the semi-final stage of the competition last year. The Old Firm clubs have faced each other on six previous occasions in the last-four of Scottish football’s oldest piece of silverware.
Of course, the Celtic squad has changed significantly over the years from the team that started the 2016 semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Rangers, who were competing in the Championship at the time. Indeed, there is just ONE survivor - Callum McGregor - who will hope to lead his team mates to success this term.
Following a pulsating 2-2 draw after 120 minutes, Rangers settled the tie on spot-kicks when Tom Rogic’s miss sealed a 5-4 triumph for Mark Warburton’s side in front of a 50,000 crowd.
But where are the Celtic players that featured in Ronny Deila’s matchday squad that day? GlasgowWorld takes a look...