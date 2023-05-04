The Hoops breezed to their 48th Scottish title - and first with Brendan Rodgers as manager.

Celtic headed to Tynecastle on April 2, 2017 with a whopping 25-point lead over Aberdeen and requiring just one win to secure the Scottish Premiership title for a sixth consecutive season.

Having already won the League Cup, and reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals, the Hoops were seeking a domestic treble and the prospect of ending the domestic season unbeaten - a feat no Scottish team have manage to achieve since the late 19th century.

Winning the title in the Edinburgh sunshine would prove an act of perfect symetry for Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers, who took charge of his first league game in Gorgie after his appointment at the start of the season.

This was to be the historic 300th league meeting between Celtic and Hearts and the Parkhead club would wrap up the title in style, with eight games to spare as star man Scott Sinclair bagged a hat-trick in a 5-0 thrashing.

It was another clinical display from Celtic, with Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts also on the scoresheet to stretch their unbeaten domestic run to 37 games, which eclipsed a 100-year-old club record.

But where are the Celtic players that were part of Rodgers 2016/17 winning squad? Here we take a look at the list of players who made at least two competitive appearances that season...

1 . Manager - Brendan Rodgers Current club: Unattached

2 . Craig Gordon - 40 Current club: Hearts (Scottish Premiership)

3 . Mikael Lustig - 36 Retired

4 . Jozo Simunovic - 28 Current club: Unattached