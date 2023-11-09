The Scottish Premiership is known for its high emotion counters and some sides let that passion spill over and lead to fouls too often.

It's been a feisty start to the Scottish Premiership season with some high-emotion fixtures seeing clubs lock horns already this season.

Celtic and Rangers have both had tasty clashes to remember as both pull to the top of the league after 12 and 11 fixtures respectively. Both Glasgow sides have had players seen red this season, as well as plenty of yellow cards dished out.

