Celtic face off against Rangers in the Old Firm this weekend and we look at who the highest earners are heading into it.

It’s derby weekend in Glasgow as Celtic face Rangers and Brendan Rodgers will need his top earners to step up to the mark.

An Old Firm win would edge the Hoops closer to the title and put the pain of a 3-0 loss last time out at Ibrox behind them. Captain Callum McGregor said to the club website: “To play for Celtic is a huge honour and you have put yourself in the position that many, many supporters would do. You have to play through the pain barrier and give yourself every chance to be involved in these games because, one, it means so much to the club and, two, it means a lot personally as well.

“You want to play in these games and these are the game which, as football players, are the best days. So when you bring all that together, you feel a huge sense of responsibility to push as hard as you possibly can to make sure you’re available. It’s such a big game with huge expectations, and the atmosphere is enough to get you through it anyway, so I’ll certainly be doing everything I can.

“These games are important, and especially the home team starting well. If you can get on top of the game, the crowd come with you and it’s an amazing atmosphere, so we’ll had a lot of good experiences at home in that type of situation and starting the game in that manner. We’ve scored a few early goals and we’ve set the tone early in the game so you have to try and maximize all of that.

“There was a freshness about the squad last week and it’s probably as good as we’ve been for a while – the hunger, willingness to run, freshness, get inside the pressure, get the ball back and Hibs struggled to live with that. So if we can bring a similar level of performance, then we hope that that’s enough to give us a good day.”

Ahead of it, we will look at who the top 10 when it comes to well paid Celtic players are heading into battle, according to SalarySport, and their estimated wages.

10 - Greg Taylor (£15k per week)

Left-back has been ever-present since moving to the club from Kilmarnock. Out of contract this summer.

9 - Luis Palma (£16k per week)

How much of this type of number Celtic still paying is unknown with the winger now out on loan at Olympiacos

8 - Adam Idah (£16k per week)

Big money arrival from Norwich City in the summer. Has proven to be able to score in big moments.

7 - Arne Engels (£16k per week)

Belgian was another who arrived this summer for big money.

6 - Reo Hatate (£16k per week)

Can sometimes frustrate with his consistency but no denying the technical talent the Japanese midfielder has.

5 - Alistair Johnston (£16k per week)

Canadian full-back has turned into a fan favourite since arriving from the MLS.

4 - Daizen Maeda (£18k per week)

Speed merchant will no doubt be attracting admiring glances after a stunning season

3- James Forrest (19k per week)

Veteran has earned his place as a modern day Hoops legend.

Captain shares the highest paid tag with another leader in the camp,

1 - Cameron Carter Vickers (£37k per week)

American international’s importance to the backline is paramount.