Here are the additional powers Police Scotland have when it comes to the Old Firm between Celtic vs Rangers fixture this weekend.

Celtic and Rangers return to action this weekend but there will be an added security presence around the match.

Away fans return to this fixture for the first time since 2023 and in their largest number since 2018. Disturbances in Glasgow city centre prior to December’s Premier Sports Cup final between the pair have heightened security fears for the game and Police Scotland have acted accordingly.

While Brendan Rodgers and Barry Ferguson’s sides colliding likely won’t have title race implications, the authorities are aiming to make sure off the park, it’s an uneventful day.

What extra powers do Police Scotland have?

For the Celtic vs Rangers clash, the use of powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 has been authorised. It will be in force in various areas throughout Glasgow, from 8am until 11.50pm on Sunday.

Why can Celtic and Rangers fans be stopped?

It is because that under the extra powers that Section 60 brings, officers will be able “to stop and search people where this is appropriate and necessary, whether they are in a vehicle or on foot.”

It will be utilised responsibly and when it is justified to help prevent disorder and serious violence. Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan said in a statement: "Implementation of the Section 60 legislation is only undertaken when there is sufficient risk of serious disorder or violence. Unfortunately, this fixture attracts a minority of people who seem intent on using the game as an excuse for violence and the use of weapons. The disorder that took place before the fixture in December 2024 was completely unacceptable and we are still carrying out extensive investigations to identify those who were involved, with a number of people arrested.

"Attacks on genuine supporters, the public who can get innocently caught up in disorder, police officers or emergency workers who are there to help and protect will not be tolerated. Neither will the possession of offensive weapons or dangerous instruments, including pyrotechnics, or any attempt to evade justice by concealing one’s identity.

"Our officers will take all necessary action to ensure public safety and will be actively patrolling key areas to ensure that it is maintained. The number of away supporters attending this fixture is significantly more than over recent years. We want the vast majority of football fans who just want to enjoy the game to do just that without the fear of disorder. That’s also the same for the general public in the city centre and its environs. I would also encourage fans to be aware of changes to the layout of the stadium entrances and arrive in good time."

Is there new safety measures for Celtic vs Rangers?

Yes. At Parkhead, according to the Scottish Sun, safety nets have been installed in and around the away end to prevent missiles. Ibrox leaders have told their fans to get to the stadium two and a half hours before the 12:30pm kick-off.

It’s stated: “We understand that the arrangements in place will require planning and patience from those attending, and we appreciate the commitment of our supporters in following the guidance provided. Safety advice has been issued for the forthcoming fixture. Rangers supporters with a valid match ticket are asked to arrive at the East Side of the Emirates Arena, entering via Springfield Road for 10am, where they will be escorted across London Road to the six designated away turnstiles, which will be open from this time. Supporters must arrive no later than 10:30, as those arriving after this time may face delays and risk missing kick-off.”