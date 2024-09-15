Celtic's Liam Scales is penalised for a handball in the penalty box | SNS Group

The Jambos were left perplexed by two key decisions at Celtic Park, with a spot-kick award overturned

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts were left incensed when they had a penalty award overturned by refere Colin Steven during Saturday’s 2-1 Premiership defeat to Celtic at Parkhead - but the reason why VAR intervened has been explained.

The Jambos weathered an early storm in Glasgow’s east end but were thought they had been presented with a chance to open the scoring after Lawrence Shankland’s downward header from a set-piece was blocked by the arm of Hoops centre-back Liam Scales in the first-half. Whistler Steven initially pointed straight to the spot, but a VAR review concluded the decision should be changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On closer inspection, the contact was high on Scales’ arm and the ball was headed directly at him from point-blank rangers, which led Steven to alter his on-field decision and take away the spot-kick from the visitors. That call left Hearts manager Steven Naismith furious on the touchline as his players surrounded the ref to remonstrate with him to no avail.

Loading....

At the time, there was confusion around the actual reasoning behind the decision, with BBC Radio Scotland’s commentary team wondering if the ball had struck Shankland's arm first. However, television replays showed that not to be the case and lead commentator Liam McLeod revealed the answer at half-time.

He explained: “The referee initially thought the defender's arm was outstretched and the ball had travelled far enough to deem it a handball. Once it was reviewed it was deemed the arm was in a normal position, it didn't travel far enough and it it hits the arm too high to be a handball. So that is why Colin Steven's initial decision to give Hearts a penalty was overturned.”

Pundit Michael Stewart was in agreement when asked if the right outcome was reached. He admitted: “Yeah. Obviously hearing Liam's explanations there is good to hear because it rings true with what we saw and what we thought, so it's good to see referees are recognising that. I think it was the correct call.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VAR also got involved for a second time when Steven waved play on after James Penrice blocked Nicolas Kuhn’s cross similarly from a close distance. However, after watching the footage back on the pitchside monitor, he pointed to the spot after seeing the ball strike the Hearts’ left-back’s arm.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists the match officials got BOTH penalty decisions correct. He commented: "By the rule, the officials were correct (to overturn the Hearts penalty award). On the same token, if your arms up and the ball hits you, then it's going to be a penalty."