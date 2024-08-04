Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno is a target for Celtic this summer. | Wolves via Getty Images

The Wolves man has been tipped as a Celtic transfer target.

Hugo Bueno has another option to leave Wolves this summer amid reported interest from Celtic, it’s claimed.

The left-back is said to have been told by the Premier League club that they have no interest in letting him go at this stage in the window. Brendan Rodgers wants to add to his left-back department at the Premiership champions and Bueno is reportedly one on his radar.

Currently, Greg Taylor is the only senior option at his disposal but the Wolves star is a man on his radar. A transfer rival has appeared though as 1908.NL claim that Feyenoord are aiming to bring him over to the Netherlands.

They are also going to be competing in the revamped group phase of the Champions League, where Celtic will hope to make an impact this season ahead. The report claims that “the intention is for the Spaniard to initially come to Rotterdam on loan, with a possible purchase option”, with it going on to state “Initial contacts with the player and his management have been made and now it is up to the clubs to find each other.”

Celtic met Feyenoord in the Champions League last season, suffering defeat in Rotterdam during Arne Slot’s final campaign in charge and then Rodgers got one back with a win in Glasgow. So far this summer, goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo have signed between the sticks.

Paulo Bernardo’s loan deal from Benfica has been made permanent as the midfielder signs a five-year deal at Celtic. Norwich City striker Adam Idah is one star Rodgers also wants to add to his squad.