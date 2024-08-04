Karamoko Dembele is back with parent club Brest following a successful loan move at Blackpool last season | Getty Images

Birmingham City and Derby on a transfer hunt for the former Celtic star.

Derby County and Birmingham City are set to go head to head for Celtic academy graduate Karamoko Dembele, according to reports.

The winger had a breakthrough season in the EFL last season on loan from Brest, the French side he left Parkhead for in 2022. Dembele was heralded as the next big thing coming out of Glasgow in his early teens but left the club having made just 10 appearances in Hoops.

His spell at Blackpool has attracted English interest, having appeared 47 times with nine goals and 14 assists. Now according to The Sun, Derby County and Birmingham City are on his case, with the former holding ‘hope to beat’ the League One side to his signature.

It is suggested that Dembele ‘fancies life in the Championship’ but there is an emotional appeal to making the move to League One with Birmingham City. His brother, Siriki, is also with the Blues and that move would offer the pair a chance to play together.

Dembele’s deal at Brest still has another two years to run and it is not stated whether the move would be permanent or another loan. Meanwhile back at Celtic, the Hoops are gearing up for another Premiership season in the transfer market.

Goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo have been signed, with views to the short and long-term future in the goalkeeping department. Paulo Bernardo has returned to the Celtic midfield room permanently from Benfica while a hunt for striker Adam Idah from Norwich City continues.