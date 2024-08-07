WWE superstar open to joining Celtic celebrity fan club as he debunks Tottenham supporter myth
John Cena has opened himself up to the idea of becoming a Celtic fan - with his allegiances not held in Tottenham territory.
The WWE superstar and actor is about to go on a final run in the wrestling world come 2025. That might free him up for some additional hobbies, with talkSPORT presenter Shebahn Aherne – a lifelong Celtic supporter – has been straight in to sell him on the Premiership champions.
Just like Brendan Rodgers' side, the American is well accustomed to silverware, having been world champion on 16 occasions during a 20-year-plus career with the global wrestling brand. Speaking on talkSPORT, Cena first of all said he’s open to supporting a club, with the notion he is a Tottenham fan not necessarily true.
He said: "I always say I am looking for a team. Everybody says I'm a Tottenham fan, there has been talks of me being a Chelsea fan. I say I'm looking for a team. I am still trying to figure out the game, the rivalries, so if you have a good pitch I am willing to listen."
Cena’s basketball team in the NBA is the Boston Celtics, which leaves him intruiged by supporting the Parkhead side, who boast the likes of Kevin Bridges, Paolo Nutini and Gerard Butler in their celebrity fan club. Next up for Celtic is a clash with Hibs at Easter Road,
He added: "That's a decent pitch. I'm from Boston and our basketball team is called the Celtics. So, I'll put that at the front of the list."
