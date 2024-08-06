Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. | Getty Images

Celtic have until the end of the month to bring in more new faces

Celtic are ‘monitoring’ the situation of Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan, according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph.

The Hoops are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old this summer amid interest from Hibernian and Bolton Wanderers, who have both had bids rejected so far in this window. Journalist Joseph has posted this update on X: “Dundee have rejected bids from Hibernian & Bolton Wanderers for captain Luke McCowan. It’s understood the two clubs remain keen on the midfielder, whose contract expires next summer. Celtic, EFL & MLS clubs have been monitoring his situation.”

McCowan, who is from Greenock, is out of contract in June 2025 and his current club risk losing him for free. Therefore, they may need to cash in on him now or in January to eradicate the possibility of him going for free in 12 months time.

Dundee are keen to tie him down a new deal and their boss Tony Docherty told BBC Sport in June: “Luke's been fantastic, he had a great season last year. When you're doing well and when you're getting that level of success, you're going to have suitors. We hope to keep him here to make sure he does the same this year."

They have also neither confirmed nor denied whether they have received bids for their key man. A spokesman has said, as per The Courier: “The club won’t be making any comment on any individual transfers, as is the usual process, for incomings and departures until deals are complete.”

McCowan played for East End United before joining Ayr United as a youngster. He then rose up through the academy ranks at Somerset Park and was a regular for them at various different youth levels.

He went on to make 78 appearances in all competitions as a youngster and scored 19 goals. They won promotion to the second tier during his time there. Dundee snapped him up in 2021 and he has since been a key player for the Dark Blues. McCowan has fired 27 goals in 122 matches for them to date but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to keep hold of him.

Speaking after their 2-2 draw with Dundee United last time out, he said: “I am a Dundee player as it is. There has been nothing that has been put on my plate that is going to make me leave here anytime soon. I am the captain here and I need to take responsibility in each game.”

Celtic could see McCowan as a potential option to bolster their midfield ranks. The Hoops won 4-0 at home to Kilmarnock on the opening day.

The fact he is left-footed mean he could slot in as cover for Matt O’Riley. He knows the league already, has proven himself and has shown to be a useful player for Dundee over recent times. There appears to be other interest in him though from Bolton and Hibs and they could both arguably offer him more game time over Celtic if he went to either of them.