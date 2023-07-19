The Hoops suffered their first pre-season loss but manager Brendan Rodgers believes the match served as an excellent test for his players.

Celtic were on the wrong end of a 10-goal thriller against Yokohama F. Marinos at the Nissan Stadium on Wednesday as supporters managed to catch their first glimpse of how Brendan Rodgers’ side are shaping up ahead of the new season.

The Hoops kick-started their pre-season tour of Japan with a 6-4 defeat to the reigning J-League 1 champions in a match that will have allowed the Northern Irishman to learn considerably more about he squad of players he inherited from Ange Postecoglou earlier this month.

Versatile attacker Daizen Maeda stole the show against his former club with a sensational first-half hat-trick, while David Turnbull also got on the score sheet late on. But it was Celtic’s defensive frailties that will be cause for concern given the manner in which they shipped goals from costly mistakes.

Rodgers stated in his post-match interview: “We had a number of mistakes for the goals, losing possession and otherwise. As I said, I am assessing everything at the moment. It was a really good exercise for us. It was a real challenge from a physical perspective. We have just arrived and we played against a team who are more than halfway into their season. That was always going to be a challenge.

“There were some really good bits in the game and the goals were excellent. We gave away poor goals but we will get fitter and improve the structure of the team as we go along The result isn’t the prioity at this point so we’ll prepare for when it matters.”

Here, we take a look at the story of the match through the camera lense:

1 . GettyImages-1541576338.jpg The Celtic starting line-up pose for photographs as they prepare to begin their pre-season tour of Japan against Yokohama F. Marinos.

2 . GettyImages-1541576098.jpg Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers chats with members of his coaching staff ahead of kick-off at the Nissan Stadium.

3 . GettyImages-1555751920.jpg Japanese forward Daizen Maeda swivels to fire Celtic into an early lead against his former club.

4 . GettyImages-1555762404.jpg The versatile attacker is congratulated by team-mates Reo Hatate and Liel Abada.