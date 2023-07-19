Celtic slumped to defeat in a ten-goal thriller against Yokohama F. Marinos as Daizen Maeda bagged a first-half hat-trick on his homcoming return.

The versatile Japanese forward impressed in the No.9 role as Brendan Rodgers’ side lost 6-4 to the reigning J-League 1 champions on Wednesday as they continue their pre-season preparations.

Free-scoring Maeda celebrated a sublime 40 minute treble to fire the Hoops into a 3-2 lead at the interval against his former club but Marinos displayed their sharper fitness levels in the second half during a gripping goal-fest in searing late evening temperatures in Japan.

eltic's forward Daizen Maeda (R) celebrates his goal with teammate Sead Haksabanovic (L)

Managed by former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat, Yokohama - currently in the midst of their domestic season - displayed their clinical edge by finding the net on four separate occasions as both sides made a raft of changes after the break at the 72,00-seater Nissan Stadium.

Substitute David Turnbull pulled a goal back in the dying moments to ensure the Hoops’ first televised friendly during their pre-season tour of the Far East proved a worthwhile exercise and left Rodgers with plenty to ponder, following two behind closed-doors games at their Portugal training camp last week.

The Scottish champions now have three days to prepare for their second friendly test against Gamba Osaka before they travel to Ireland for a match against Premier League side Wolves at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin later this month.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings following the defeat:

Joe Hart (GK): Toiled. Guilty of making a costly mistake to allow Yokohama to open the scoring. Looked shaky in between the sticks. Not his finest display. 4

Greg Taylor: Caught napping at the far post as the home side equalised to make it 2-2. Continuously left space in behind for Yokohama’s wingers to exploit. Looked miles off it. 4

Carl Starfelt: A brief lapse in concentration led to an error that allowed Lopes to grab his second goal of the game to make it 3-3. Not at his best. 4

Yuki Kobayashi: Back on home soil and eager to impress after a less than convincing end to last season, the centre-back limped off on the hour mark after failing to recover from an ankle knock. Was putting in a steady showing up until that point. 5

Tomoki Iwata: A former Yokohama player filled an unfamiliar right-back role. Used the ball well and kept things simple. Got forward to support the attack where possible and fairly solid overall. 6

Callum McGregor: Handed the captain’s armband exactly one year ago today, the Scotland international was back in action after an extremely short summer break but looked his usual bundle of energy. 6

Reo Hatate: Very good performance. His ability and strength to break up the play was excellent and his distribution with the ball was impressive. Strong showing. 8

Matt O’Riley: Didn’t influence the match as much as he would’’ve liked but displayed a few clever touches and moved the ball fairly well. 6

Sead Haksabanovic: Sporting a new-look blonde haircut, the Montenegro international started on the left flank and had the odd decent moment but wasn’t involved in a great deal. Didn’t pose much of a threat and more is required from him. 5

Liel Abada: The Israeli looked electric at times, prodiving two assists for Maeda to score. Produced a couple of pin-point crosses and can be very satisfied with his performance. 8

Daizen Maeda: Taunted his former club throughout and celebrated a 40-minute hat-trick in the first-half. Looked comfortable playing through the middle. 8

Benjamin Siegrist (GK): Conceded four goals after replacing Hart at half-time. Looked sluggish and a case can be made that Celtic should search for a new keeper. 3

Stephen Welsh: Came on for the injured Kobayashi and didn’t look comfortable. 3

Alexandro Bernabei: Reportedly caught the eye in Portugal last week and the Argentine should continue to improve with more game time. 4

Celtic's forward Daizen Maeda (C) and Japan's Yokohama F Marinos' midfielder Takuya Kida (L) fight for the ball

Liam Scales: Added some bite to the Hoops defence late on and was tidy in possession. 5

Ben McPherson: The youngster was out-jumped at the back post as Yokohama grabbed their fifth goal. 3

David Turnbull: Got on the score sheet late on with a thunderous 30-yard drive with sailed past the helpless keeper to remind Brenan Rodgers of what he is capable off. 6

Daniel Kelly: Another B-team youngster determined to impress, he put in a solid shift in midfield. 4

James Forrest: The veteran winger almost supplied Oh with a terrific low cross. That was his only telling contribution. 3

Ben Summers: Impressive. Looked really sharp on the left flank and it was evident he was eager tog rasp his chance. Got into some threatening positions. 6

Kyogo Furuhashi: Introduced among several changes in the second half and looked lively in possession. 5