The 15-time capped Japan international has been watching video footage of Ange Postecoglou’s side

New Celtic signing Yosuke Ideguchi, who wants to be known as ‘Guchi’, is unveiled at the club's training ground in Lennoxtown. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

New Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi has revealed that he wants supporters to nickname him ‘Guchi’ after arriving from Gamba Osaka on a four-and-a-half year deal.

The 25-year-old, who gained previous experience of European football during a year-long stint with Leeds United in 2018, confirmed he had been watching Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou’s style of play.

Ideguchi is eager to hit the ground running at Parkhead just like his international team-mate Kyogo Furuhashi made following his arrival from Vissel Kobe in the summer.

The 15-time capped Japan star admitted: “I’m honoured to be asked to join the club with such a big history.

“When I was in Japan, I watched his team and I was interested in the style, so I’m excited to be able to join his team.

“I’ve spoken to the manager and he said that he’s looking for me to bring my style of play to the team.

“It certainly helps me joining Celtic to have Daizen (Maeda) and Reo (Hatate) here as well, and I’m hoping to contribute to the team along with him.

“Kyogo is already contributing to the team and like him, I want to be able to contribute as much as I can although our playing styles are different.

“How well Kyogo is playing is already big news in Japan. I respect him and I’m really looking forward to playing with him and my other team-mates.”

Meanwhile, Celtic youngster Barry Coffey has extended his loan at Cork City until the end of the season.