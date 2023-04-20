Celtic are closing in on retaining the Scottish Premiership title and are still looking to complete another famous treble, having already lifted the Viaplay Cup and pushing to claim back the Scottish Cup.

That kind of success is likely to generate a lot of transfer interest, both from players who want to play for the Hoops and from other clubs interested in snapping up their current stars. The past few months has not seen too much movement of the rumour mill when it comes to Celtic but there have been a few interesting names that have been linked with the club.