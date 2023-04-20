Ange Postecoglou already has a strong squad of players at his disposal but club make moves in the next window to add depth or replace outgoing stars.
Celtic are closing in on retaining the Scottish Premiership title and are still looking to complete another famous treble, having already lifted the Viaplay Cup and pushing to claim back the Scottish Cup.
That kind of success is likely to generate a lot of transfer interest, both from players who want to play for the Hoops and from other clubs interested in snapping up their current stars. The past few months has not seen too much movement of the rumour mill when it comes to Celtic but there have been a few interesting names that have been linked with the club.
Here is how a Celtic starting XI COULD look early next season based on some of the transfer rumours we have seen since the turn of the new year:
1. Joe Hart
The former Man City stopper only has one year remaining on his current Celtic deal after this summer and his future after that is uncertain. However, he will still be at Celtic Park next season and looks likely to keep a hold of the starting jersey with few other stoppers currently being linked.
2. Alistair Johnson
Josip Juranovic left big shoes to fill with his January exit but the Canadian international seems to have filled the void with ease since his arrival including an excellent showing in the 3-2 win over Rangers. Expect him to hold on to the right back position next season and potentially for the foreseeable future.
3. Liam Scales
Like Aberdeen, Scales had a strong start to the season but performances dipped after the World Cup but he has since rediscovered his early season form and is impressing again . Ange may want to take a look at the Irishman early on before making a decision to loan him out again or sell him.
4. Cameron Carter-Vickers
The USA international has been one of the first names on the team sheet for the past two seasons and snapping him up on a permanent deal last summer could very well be one of the best deals the club made. The former Spurs defender will likely be lining up in the heart of Celtic’s defence for a while yet.