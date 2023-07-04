How Brendan Rodgers’ side could line up on the opening day of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season based on the latest transfer gossip.

The summer transfer window is in full swing and reigning Scottish champions Celtic have so far secured TWO new signings in the shape of Odin Thiago Holm and Marco Tilio - with a potential third arrival in the pipeline.

New Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers got his first glimpse at the squad he has inherited from departed Ange Postecoglou after the players returned to pre-season training on Monday.

Given the shock £25million exit of Portuguese winger Jota for big spending Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad, it seems likely the Northern Irishman will have a bigger transfer budget than he initially anticipated to dip into this summer.

With the club fully focused on building on a record-breaking eighth domestic treble and progressing in the Champions League, Rodgers has been tasked with taking the Parkhead side to that next level and ensuring they become more competitive in European competition.

Here is how we think Celtic starting XI may look on the first day of next season IF some of the most prominent transfer rumours at the moment are true:

1 . Your Celtic starting XI gallery to begin next season - if transfer rumours are true Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . Joe Hart - GK Not getting any younger aged 36 but the former England number one is expected to keep his place between the sticks under Brendan Rodgers amid doubts over Benji Siegrist’s future.

3 . Alistair Johnston - RWB The Canadian joined the Hoops from MLS side CF. Montreal in January and proved an instant hit with fans due to his aggressive nature and tenacious attitude. Has a big future ahead of him at the club. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

4 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB Rodgers could aim to build his team around the US international who has been a fantastic signing and an absolute rock at the back for Celtic. A brilliant organiser and will be looking to make a full recovery after undergoing knee surgery towards the end of last season. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group