Your Celtic starting XI gallery to begin next season - if transfer rumours are true including South Korean winger
How Brendan Rodgers’ side could line up on the opening day of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season based on the latest transfer gossip.
The summer transfer window is in full swing and reigning Scottish champions Celtic have so far secured TWO new signings in the shape of Odin Thiago Holm and Marco Tilio - with a potential third arrival in the pipeline.
New Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers got his first glimpse at the squad he has inherited from departed Ange Postecoglou after the players returned to pre-season training on Monday.
Given the shock £25million exit of Portuguese winger Jota for big spending Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad, it seems likely the Northern Irishman will have a bigger transfer budget than he initially anticipated to dip into this summer.
With the club fully focused on building on a record-breaking eighth domestic treble and progressing in the Champions League, Rodgers has been tasked with taking the Parkhead side to that next level and ensuring they become more competitive in European competition.
Here is how we think Celtic starting XI may look on the first day of next season IF some of the most prominent transfer rumours at the moment are true: