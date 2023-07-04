The Portuguese attacker has completed a mega money move to Saudi Arabia and here is everything we know so far about the details of the deal.

Celtic have been dealt an early blow in the summer transfer window as Jota has completed a move away from the Scottish champions to Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

The 24-year old is the latest player to make the move to the Gulf state following on from international superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and more. One thing that will soften the blow for the Hoops is that they are set to rake in a significant transfer fee for the player.

A statement from Celtic on Monday night read: “After two seasons with the club, one on loan from Benfica and one on a full contract, Portuguese winger, Jota has left Celtic to join Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ittihad.

“In his time in the Hoops, Jota won two league titles as well as picking up winner’s medals in both the Scottish and League Cups. Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes Jota success in his future career.”

Here is everything we know so far about the deal including how much will be paid, the length of the contract and how much Benfica are due in sell on clauses:

How much will Al Ittihad pay Celtic for Jota?

Celtic are reportedly set to receive £25 million from Al Ittihad for Jota. That makes the Portuguese attacker the joint most expensive transfer in Scottish football history alongside Kieran Tierney who moved to Arsenal in 2019 for the same reported fee.

How long will Jota’s Al Ittihad contract be?

Italian journalist and ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that Jota will sign a three year deal with the Saudi Arabian club. He joins up with former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and ex Chelsea midfielder N’golo Kante at Al Ittihad .

How much will Benfica get from Jota’s move?