Celtic are in action against St Mirren at Parkhead this afternoon, while Rangers are preparing for the short trip along the M8 to take on Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday.

Meanwhile, transfer news stories are continuing to make the headlines. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Saturday, May 20:

Celtic on Jeremie Frimpong windfall ‘alert’

Celtic are reportedly in line to net a large sell-on fee should former defender Jeremie Frimpong leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The Bundesliga outfit are expected to sell the impressive Dutch full-back two-and-a-half years after completing a move to the German club for an initial sum of £9.5million. The 22-year-old former Manchester City youth has scored nine goals in 46 matches across all competitions this term and that form has alerted a host of top clubs including Manchester United.

It was alleged the Red Devils were preparing a £50million bid for Frimpong last month and if Leverkusen decide to cash in then the Scottish champions will be due an estimated 25 per cent cut of the money spent to buy the player.

The Scottish Sun claim the club’s Europa League semi-final aggregate defeat to Roma on Thursday night, which WON’T bag them bank additional prize money for reaching the latter stages of the tournament, should ensure they will be forced into selling a few of their prized assets.

Goalkeeper reaches Rangers transfer ‘compromise’

Jack Butland is closing in on a summer move to Rangers after opting to choose regular first-team football over a hefty salary offer from Manchester United, according to a report.

The vastly-experienced shot-stopper is likely to leave parent club Crystal Palace on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season after spending the campaign as understudy to David de Gea at Old Trafford. That is despite the Eagles holding an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

United manager Erik ten Hag was rumoured to be keen on retaining Butland as the club’s third-choice keeper behind de Gea and Dean Henderson by doubling his wages but the Daily Mail claim the ex-England international is “eager to play regular first-team football again”