The latest Celtic transfer news as Ange Postecoglou’s side prepare for their next Scottish Premiership fixture against St Mirren this weekend.

The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season is almost over and for Celtic all that is left is to secure the Scottish Cup and another famous treble.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will face Inverness CT at Hampden Park once they have concluded their remaining league fixtures, having already won the title and the Viaplay Cup. Meanwhile, there are also plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background and players are being linked with moves to Celtic Park.

The Hoops have all their star players tied down for at least next season if not beyond and will expect interest in them this summer after a stellar domestic season. Any player coming in will not find it easy to secure a place in the starting XI, that seems certain.

One player who has recently been linked with a move to Parkhead is Levi Garcia, a 25-year old striker who currently plays for AEK Athens in the Greek Super League. According to a report, the forward has plenty of interest in him ahead of the transfer window including from Celtic Park.

It is claimed that the Trinidad and Tobago international also has interest from German Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart as well as from Lazio in the Italian Serie A. He has scored 14 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions so far this season.