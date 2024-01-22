The Scottish Cup holders involved in all-Premiership tie on the road, while Rangers take on Championship opposition

Holders Celtic have been handed an all-Premiership clash against St Mirren in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fifth round

Brendan Rodgers' side, who eased into the last 16 with a commanding 5-0 victory over Highland League outfit Buckie Thistle at Parkhead on Sunday, will travel to Paisley to take on the Buddies. Both teams met in a league encounter at the SMiSA Stadium earlier in the month, with the Hoops running out 3-0 winners.

Meanwhile, Viaplay Cup winners Rangers - comfortable 4-1 winners over League Two Dumbarton in the fourth round - have been rewarded with a home tie against managerless Ayr United. The Honest Men, who are struggling in the Championship, parted company with head coach Lee Bullen last week after two years in the role.

Fourth-tier Bonnyrigg Rose will face a tricky trip to top-flight Aberdeen and last season's beaten finalists Inverness welcome Hibernian, with Edinburgh rivals Hearts heading to Airdrieonians.

The eight ties are due to be played over the weekend of February 10/11. As many as four matches can be televised, with Viaplay Sport and BBC Scotland holding the rights for two games each.

Scottish Cup fifth round draw in full: