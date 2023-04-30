The change was made just 10 minutes before kick-off at Hampden Park.

Don Robertson has taken charge of this afternoon’s Scottish Cup semi-final clash between Rangers and Celtic after Willie Collum was ruled out due to sustaining an injury in the warm-up at Hampden Park.

The change of referee was made just 10 minutes before kick-off at the national stadium after experienced whistler Collum suffered a calf strain and had to pull himself out of the match at short notice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That meant Robertson, who was initially supposed to be on fourth official duties, replaced the 44-year-old as the man in the middle after the announcement was made by Viaplay Sports broadcaster Emma Dodds on television.

Referee Don Robertson was called out by Hearts manager Robbe Neilson and his defender Toby Sibbick for missing a Callum McGregor foul on the Tynecastle player in the lead-up to Celtic's equalising first goal. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

She said: “We are always first with team news on Viaplay Sport and we’ve got some breaking news coming to you from this game. Willie Collum is no longer the referee in this one. He has been injured in the warm-up with a calf strain so Don Robertson who was the fourth official is now taking charge.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robertson’s most recent appointment was during Hearts 6-1 thrashing of Ross County in the Scottish Premiership last weekend. He was previously in charge of Rangers 2-0 win over Dundee United earlier this month and took charge of Celtic’s clash against the Tangerines at Tannadice back in January.