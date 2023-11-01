The top-flight clash between Dundee and Rangers in Tayside is now schedule to kick-off at 8.30pm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers’ Scottish Premiership encounter against Dundee has been delayed until 8.30pm due to severe traffic congestion - with both clubs informing their supporters with regular updates.

The fixture at Dens Park was already thrown into doubt earlier in the day after torrential rainfall caused by Storm Ciaran affected parts of the country, but the match in Tayside has been given the green light to go ahead as planned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it will commence 45 minutes later than scheduled due to traffic congestion in the city, with BBC Sportsound reporting that the Rangers team bus only arrived at the stadium shortly before 7.30pm.

The hosts’ Dundee initially posted a message to their fans on social media, which read: “Due to severe traffic disruption tonight’s kick-off is likely to be delayed. Turnstiles will open as normal. We will update further.”

Rangers uploaded a similar announcement, which read: “Supporters are advised a delay to kick-off is likely tonight as a result of severe traffic congestion in and approaching Dundee. Stadium turnstiles have opened as normal.”

Shortly after BBC Sportsound then stated: “Dundee officials don’t think this game will kick-off much before 8.30pm. They were hoping to get things underway shortly before 8 o’clock, they now don’t think this is possible before 8.30pm because there has been an accident round about the Tay Bridge.

Advertisement

Advertisement