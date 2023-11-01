Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI to face the Dark Blues at Dens Park ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash tonight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers travel north to Tayside to take on Dundee in their latest Scottish Premiership clash this evening, with Philippe Clement taking charge of his fourth fixture in only 11 days amid a hectic schedule.

The new Ibrox manager has overseen a positive start to his reign, despite his players doing it the hard way by coming from a goal behind to beat Hearts last time out, with James Tavernier’s penalty followed by a Danilo header deep into injury-time securing maximum points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They start this evening now just five points behind league leaders Celtic and there is no let for the Light Blues with a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden on the horizon this weekend.

Due to traffic congestion approaching the City of Discovery, kick-off has been DELAYED until 8.30pm after Storm Ciaran threatened the postponement of the game following torrential rainfall.

Philippe Clement has decided to make FOUR changes to the team who started the 2-1 victory over Hearts at Ibrox. Leon Balgoun is handed his first start of the season at centre-back in place of Ben Davies, while Danilo makes his first start in two months after playing a starring role from off the bench at the weekend.

Scott Wright and Ryan Jack also come into the side, with Cyriel Dessers, Todd Cantwell and the injured Nicolas Raskin making way. Defenders Borna Barisic and Dujon Sterling are nearing a return to full fitness and are included among the substitutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of today’s Scottish Premiership clash...

Dundee starting XI (3-5-1-1)

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Ridvan Yilmaz; John Lundstram, Ryan Jack; Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, Scott Wright, Danilo.

And the bench...