GTC were crowned winners of the 2022 Scottish Minorities Football Cup on Sunday
Glasgow based team G-Town International (GTI FC) have been crowned champions of the first ever Scottish Minorities Football Cup.
Hosted by Oceanic Sports in support of The Well Foundation on Sunday, November 20th at Dalziel Park Golf Club in Motherwell, the tournament consisted of six participating teams competing in a group stage to progress to the semi-finals and ultimately the finals.
It was a truly dominate performance which saw GTI concede no goals across the entire cup. The teams in this year’s tournament were selected by the event organisers but the plan for future events is to have teams qualify outright.
The Scottish Minorities Football Cup will become an annual competition going forward where local teams can get involved and show off their skills. Oceanic Sports are hoping to bring ethnic minority communities together by involving them in exciting sporting events.
The final scores of the 2022 tournament were:
Group Stages:
Well Foundation 7 v Medina 2
GTI 3 v Well Foundation 0
GTI 3 v Medina 0
ATM 2 v Galacticos 0
ATM 3 v SFC 0
SFC 2 v Galacticos 1
Semi-Finals:
Well Foundation 2 v ATM 2 (ATM win on Penalties)
GTI 3 v SFC 0
Final:
GTI 1 V ATM 0
A Spokesperson from Oceanic Sports said: “We’re incredibly proud of how well this past weekend’s event went and are hugely grateful to all the teams who competed. Special congratulations to GTI for the victory and we hope to see them back next year as defending champions.”