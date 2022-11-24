The tournament will become an annual event going forward, with teams having to qualify to take part

GTC were crowned winners of the 2022 Scottish Minorities Football Cup on Sunday

Glasgow based team G-Town International (GTI FC) have been crowned champions of the first ever Scottish Minorities Football Cup.

Hosted by Oceanic Sports in support of The Well Foundation on Sunday, November 20th at Dalziel Park Golf Club in Motherwell, the tournament consisted of six participating teams competing in a group stage to progress to the semi-finals and ultimately the finals.

It was a truly dominate performance which saw GTI concede no goals across the entire cup. The teams in this year’s tournament were selected by the event organisers but the plan for future events is to have teams qualify outright.

Some of the players involved in the tournament celebrate

The Scottish Minorities Football Cup will become an annual competition going forward where local teams can get involved and show off their skills. Oceanic Sports are hoping to bring ethnic minority communities together by involving them in exciting sporting events.

The final scores of the 2022 tournament were:

Group Stages:

Well Foundation 7 v Medina 2

GTI 3 v Well Foundation 0

GTI 3 v Medina 0

ATM 2 v Galacticos 0

Six teams took part in the competition, which will become an annual event in Glasgow

ATM 3 v SFC 0

SFC 2 v Galacticos 1

Semi-Finals:

Well Foundation 2 v ATM 2 (ATM win on Penalties)

GTI 3 v SFC 0

Final:

GTI 1 V ATM 0