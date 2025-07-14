A roundup of the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Monday afternoon

Rangers and Celtic are both hopeful of adding more new signings before the 2025/25 season begins.

Russell Martin continues to overhaul his Gers squad, with a sixth new signing expected to be announced later today, while Celtic step up their pre-season training in the heat of Portugal. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both clubs:

PSV draft up contingency plan amid De Jong future uncertainty

PSV Eindhoven have reportedly lined up a replacement for club stalwart Luuk de Jong should the Rangers-linked striker decide to leave the Netherlands this summer.

The former Barcelona, Newcastle and Dutch international, who is out-of-contract at the reigning Eredivisie champions and has been training on his own at PSV’s De Herdgang complex over pre-season in an attempt to maintain his fitness levels, is free to hold talks with interested parties.

The 34-year-old has been touted with a move to Ibrox as new boss Russell Martin cracks on with reshaping his squad for the coming season, having already added five new signings.

And De Jong - who netted 14 league goals last term - is yet to decide his next step but could become the most high-profile arrival in Govan with reports now claiming that PSV have drafted up a contingency plan in the even that he decides not to renew his contract.

Providing an update on his skipper’s situation, PSV boss Peter Bosz commented: “I definitely still have hope for Luuk. He hasn’t said he’s staying, but he hasn’t said he’s leaving either. I’ve worked wonderfully with him for two years, so I’d love to see him sign a new contract. I play every practice match with a different captain. I’m just postponing it all a bit.”

A-League side want to re-sign forgotten Hoops winger

Melbourne City are determined to bring out-of-favour Celtic wide man Marco Tilio back Down Under.

According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, the A-League club are exploring the conditions of another loan move, or permanent deal for the Australian international.

Tilio joined the Hoops in the summer of 2023. but has been loaned back to Melbourne in two separate spells since February 2024 due to a combination of injuries and lack of game time.

His chances going forward at Parkhead are limited with Benjamin Nygren joining the club last month and another winger expected to replace Nicolas Kuhn, who has left the club for Italian side Como.

Tilio has a strong connection with Melbourne City, having previously won the club’s Young Player of the Year award in season 2021/22. His recent temporary spells back home have allowed the 23-yeard-old to showcase his qualities again in familiar surroundings.