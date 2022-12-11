The future of two former Old Firm defenders has been discussed.

Former Rangers star Nathan Patterson has admitted he has ‘unfinished business’ at Ibrox.

The Scotland international helped his old club secure the SPL title in 2021 before English Premier League club Everton in a reported £5.5m move last January. After making just two appearances during his first six months with the Toffees, Patterson has enjoyed a more productive season this time around after making 12 appearances in all competitions prior to the World Cup break.

But the 21-year-old defender has kept a close eye on his former club and made the trip to Seville to witness their Europa League Final defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in May. Patterson revealed he would been on a return to Ibrox later in his career but insisted he was ‘fully focused’ on continuing to impress at Everton.

He told The Sunday Mail: “Of course I’d love to go back to Rangers later on in my career and finish what I started. It would be great to finish at Ibrox. It’s where I started off my career so it would be nice to play in front of those fans again.

“There’s a bit of unfinished business for me. I was involved in 55 but I’d like to go back and get more titles. I went to Seville last summer for the Europa League Final and hoped they could win it but they just fell short. Just seeing Rangers in a European final again was massive, though, and it shows how far the club has come. But right now, I’m really happy at Everton and want to continue to progress here and I’m fully focused on doing well at Goodison.”

Bundesliga club ‘very relaxed’ over future of former Celtic star

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has revealed the Bundesliga club are ‘very relaxed’ about the future of former Celtic star Jeremie Frimpong.

The Netherlands Under-21 international joined the German side in a reported £8m move during the January 2021 transfer window and has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid after impressing at the BayArena. Celtic will keep a close eye on any potential sale after they inserted a sell-on clause into the deal that saw Frimpong join Leverkusen - although they may face a wait to reap the benefits of that decision if Rolfes’ comments are anything to go by.

He told the Daily Record: “We are very relaxed with Jeremie. It would be fatal if he didn’t draw attention to himself from big clubs with these performances. He is very conspicuous with his way of playing and is an enormously important player for us. I told him that he will still get his playing time with his quality within the tournament.

