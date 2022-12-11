The Rangers manager made an honest admission about one transfer target after he oversaw his first game in charge.

Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale has confirmed he would ‘definitely’ like to sign Malik Tillman on a permanent basis after he scored twice in Saturday’s friendly win against Bayer Leverkusen.

The on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder had scored four goals in his opening 23 appearances since his summer move to Ibrox and gave further indication of his undoubted talent during Beale’s first game in charge.

Advertisement

Facing a Leverkusen side containing highly-rated winger Moussa Diaby and German international Jonathan Tah, Rangers were two goals ahead by the time the half-time whistle had been blown thanks to a well-taken double from Tillman. Scott Arfield rounded off a satisfying first game as Rangers manager for Beale when he added a third goal late on - but it was the performance and future of Tillman that was the talk of the pre-match assessment for Beale.

He told BBC Sport: “We’re lucky to have him playing here in Scotland. He’s just 20 and I think he’s got a huge future in front of him - hopefully for this football club. It’s a pretty obvious one. I really like Malik. He is a fantastic talent. He wants to play slightly higher. We’re going to give him the freedom to run out of that midfield and get into the positions he was in today.

“You can see what he could grow into to. He’s the exact type of player that we want at this football club. I don’t know the exact fee, I don’t know where we’re going to go and get it from, but if we can do it, I would definitely sign Malik Tillman, yes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beale also handed a start to Finland international Glen Kamara, who has made just seven appearances during the first part of the season. Linked with a move to Italian clubs Salernitana and Monza, the midfielder’s future has been the source of speculation in the last few weeks.

But the new Rangers boss insisted he would ‘always want’ Kamara in his side and stated he was ‘too good’ to play for a number of the clubs said to be showing an interest in his services.