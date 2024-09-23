Everton: Friedkin Group agree deal to buy stake in club - what will this mean?

Friedkin Group have agreed a deal to buy Everton. | Getty Images

Everton could soon have new owners.

It’s the news that Everton fans have been waiting for - Friedkin Group have agreed a deal to purchase a 94% stake in Everton football club, allowing the Toffees to put Farhad Moshiri’s disastrous reign behind them.

The takeover is not yet complete - it is still subject to Premier League authorisation, as well as from the FA and the FCA. As things stand, it seems to be progressing normally. Friedkin Group are understood to be ‘pleased’ that an agreement has been reached.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Friedkin Group wrote: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction.

“We look forward to providing stability to the club and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.”

What could this mean for Everton moving forwards?

Owned by San Diego billionaire Dan Friedkin, the Friedkin Group’s purchase of Everton will bring much-needed financial stability to a club that has been in turmoil for the last few years. Friedkin’s pockets are deep - he has a net worth of £5.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Upon purchasing the club, Friedkin Group will be required to pay Everton’s debts. They owe £225 million to Rights and Media Funding - they will also need to pay off their loan from 777 Partners, who unsuccessfully tried to takeover the club earlier in the year.

Additionally, as Friedkin Group also own AS Roma in the Serie A, the Toffees will likely enjoy a partnership with the club that could involve exchanges of talent. Roma have some brilliant players in their squad, such as Artem Dovbyk, Evan Ndicka and Lorenzo Pellegrini - could we see them in an Everton shirt in the future?