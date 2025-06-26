Max Aarons has signed for Rangers while Celtic have brought in Kieran Tierney so far (Pic: Getty) | Getty

Brendan Rodgers side have seen Kieran Tierney return from Arsenal, among other deals, while Russell Martin has just secured for a former Norwich City star.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has only been a little over a month since Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup triumph over Celtic on penalty kicks at Hampden Park brought the curtain down on the 2024/25 Scottish football season.

However, we’re already approaching the end of June and the transfer window has been open long enough for clubs across the country to make some big moves - including the Hoops and their rivals across the city, Rangers. Brendan Rodgers’ side secured a deal to bring Kieran Tierney back to Celtic Park earlier in the year once his Arsenal contract expired and have made more moves since then while new Ibrox gaffer Russell Martin has recently secured the services of a former England youth international star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from Glasgow and across the country their have been plenty more big moves with Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen having added new faces. Other clubs have been even busier and there is still plenty more to come but, for now, here is every Scottish Premiership signing of the 2025 summer transfer window so far (as of Wednesday, June 25):

Aberdeen - 4

Aberdeen have brought in four new signings since the transfer window opened. Australian trio Nicolas Milanovic, Nick Suman and Kusini Yengi have all been brought in with the latter arriving from EFL side Portsmouth.

They have also added German full-back Emmanuel Gyamfi who they paid a fee to sign from Schalke 04. Jimmy Thelin has also had several players leave the club that will need replaced including Jack MacKenzie who has joined Plymouth Argyle.

Celtic - 3

Kieran Tierney’s arrival is one that Celtic fans obviously knew was coming but since then it has been a bit quiet on the transfer front. The return of another former player in Ross Doohan has been the only other piece of first team transfer business concluded so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goalkeeper replaces Scott Bain in the squad, who has joined another Premiership side. The club have also signed young defender Isaac English from Greenock Morton who will join up with their B Team initially.

Dundee - 3

Dundee have replaced head coach Tony Docherty with former Celtic defender Steven Pressley in the dugout. In terms of players they have seen a significant number of first team departures and, so far, only been able to add three new faces.

Emile Acquah, a striker frim Barrow, has arrived at Dens Park along with midfielder Paul Digby who comes in from Cambridge United. There most notable signing so far has been that of former Hibs winger Drey Wright who joins from relegated St Johnstone.

Dundee United - 4

Jim Goodwin has also seen a high turnover in his playing staff and has already managed to add four news players to his depths as they get set to start their season early with Europa Conference League qualifiers. They are due to face FC UNA Strassen of Luxembourg on July 24 so will need a large portion of their playing squad in place by then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ukrainian goalkeeper Yevhenii Kucherenko is their most recent capture, coming in from LNZ Cherksay and he joins defender Lurie Lovu, previously of Istra 1961. The other new arrivals at Tannadice are former Western Sydney Wanderers defender Zac Sapsford and Panutche Camara who was previously with Crawley Town.

Falkirk - 2

The Scottish Championship winners have only made two signings so far as they prepare for their long awaited return to the top flight. However, with less departures than most they have less need to bring multiple faces in as John McGlynn looks to stick with the bulk of the team that earned promotion last season.

Both their signings so far have been eye catching ones with Scott Bain arriving from Celtic first of all. They then moved to land Partick Thistle captain and former interim head coach Brian Graham who has spent the last two seasons terrorising defences in the second tier.

Hearts - 6

Derek McInnes has wasted no time in shaping his Jambos squad for the new season. Striker Elton Kabangu has moved to Tynecastle permanently after his loan spell from USG in Belgium last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also arriving in the capital are full back Christian Borchgrevink, midfielder Osin McEntee and attackers Claudio Braga, Alexandros Kyziridis. Their latest acquisition sees defender Stuart Findlay arrive on loan from Oxford United with the Scotland cap having played a crucial part role for McInnes at Kilmarnock last season.

Hibs - 2

Hibs are another side who have not been too active but also have less need to be, having kept a hold of most of the team who delivered third place under David Gray last season. There biggest priority this window is reportedly securing a permanent deal for Sunderland midfielder Nectarios Triantis who was crucial for them on loan last season.

The capture of Jamie McGrath on a pre-contract from Aberdeen was seen as a real coup by many while they have also added a new goalkeeper to their ranks. Raphael Sallinger will compete with Jordan Smith for the number one jersey at Easter Road next season.

Kilmarnock - 6

Stuart Kettlewell has replaced Derek McInnes in the Rugby Park dugout and has been hard at work already. Killie have seen a high number of first team players depart but have already moved to bring in six news ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Kiltie returns to Ayrshire after leaving St Mirren while the signing of Scott Tiffoney from Dundee could prove a shrewd one. Striker Marcus Dackers arrives from EFL club Salford City while Kettlewell has also raided the Scottish Championship to sign Jamie Brandon from play-off winners Livingston, Jack Thomson from Queen’s Park and George Stanger from rivals Ayr United.

Livingston - 8

The play-off winners have been the busiest side so far as David Martindale strengthens his ranks for the new top flight season with players who have plenty of experience at this level. Stevie May will stay at the club after his loan deal from St Johnstone was made permanent while experienced midfielder Graham Carey also arrives from the relegated Perth club.

Mo Sylla comes in from Dundee, Zak Rudden and Cammy Kerr from Queen’s Park, Connor McLennan from Ayr United and Shane Blaney from Motherwell - all players who have experience in the Scottish top flight. They have also added midfielder Jannik Wanner from AKU Amstetten.

Motherwell - 2

Motherwell’s recruitment plans have almost certainly been halted by the shock departure of head coach Michael Wimmer. He has since been replaced by Jens Berthel Askou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelmen have made two signings so far though, including experience former Hearts defender Jordan McGhee from Dundee. They have also added midfielder Lukas Fadinger from Rheindorf Altach.

Rangers - 2

Rangers supporters will be hoping new head coach Russell Martin receives plenty of financial backing after the club’s takeover was completed. The first new signing under the former Southampton gaffer recently arrived in the shape of full back Max Aarons.

The England youth cap arrives on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth. The Ibrox side have, of course, also added midfielder Lyall Cameron who was secured earlier this year on a pre contract from Dundee.

St Mirren - 5

Stephen Robinson’s Buddies made it back-to-back top six finishes last season and will need to keep adding quality and depth to their squad to maintain that level of success. Especially with a high turnover and several players departing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Killian Phillips’ loan from Crystal Palace has been made permanent as has Roland Idowu’s from Shrewsbury Town. Former Aberdeen full back Jayden Richardson has signed from Boreham Wood along with defender Richard King from Cavalier and Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Donnelly.