Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell with Lennon Miller

Former Celtic coach Stephen Frail reckons senior international recognition will come in the near future for Rangers-linked midfielder Lennon Miller.

The Motherwell starlet, who has emerged through the Fir Park youth ranks, has been in terrific form for Stuart Kettlewell's side this season despite suffering a broken patella in November.

Miller - son of ex-Aberdeen and Scotland frontman Lee - was named in Billy Stark's under-19s squad as they seek to finish top of their group to quality for the European Championship finals this summer. The young Scots enter the Elite qualifying round this week alongside Italy, Georgia and Czech Republic in Group 5.

There has been speculation surrounding the highly-rated 17-year-old's future after impressing in the Scottish Premiership this term, notably against both Celtic and Rangers, with pundits tipping the Glasgow pair to move for him. That has led some Motherwell supporters convinced that Miller is on a path to Steve Clarke's senior Scotland squad.

Well' No.2 Frail is confident that will follow in due course as he heaped praise on Miller for keeping his feet grounded amid extensive plaudits from fans and pundits.

He said: "Lennon has been terrific for us all season. The injury probably set him back and took an edge away from us at times, so it is good to see him back. His performances against Hearts, Livingston and Rangers shows what he is capable of.

"What is impressive is the humility he shows around the football club. He has had all this recognition and a lot of stuff was said about his piece of skill in the goal against Celtic (setting up Blair Spittal) – which was certainly meant because he tries it every day in training – but he is very level-headed about it all.

"It is an unbelievable trait, which comes from his dad and his family, and he will continue to grow, learn and develop to become a first-class football player. We hope he goes higher with Scotland.