The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news and headlines on Tuesday

With just five rounds of Scottish Premiership fixtures remaining before the January transfer window opens, Rangers and Celtic will be lining up moves for potential targets.

The five-week domestic football hiatus has began due to the FIFA World Cup finals take centre stage, with the league resuming on December 15, meaning the next month will provide clubs time to carry out scouting missions and prepare for the window opening.

Here are some of the key headlines involving the two Glasgow giants today:

Defender suffers concussion blow

Rangers defender Leon King will face a ‘graded return’ to action after suffering a concussion in Saturday’s Premiership clash with St Mirren in Paisley. The teenage centre-back was stretched off during the 1-1 draw after colliding with Buddies striker Curtis Main before collapsing to the ground.

Leon King suffered a concussion against St Mirren. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Advertisement

A statement released by the Ibrox club offered a positive update to worried fans over the player’s wellbeing. It read: “Leon King suffered a concussion in the second half of (Saturday’s) match, and was taken to hospital for assessment. Leon was dischraged from hospital late (Sunday) afternoon with advice.

“Leon is sore but well. He will now rest completely and follow a graded return to play under the supervision of the medical team.”

Ex-Gers target ‘set for MLS move’ in January

Former Rangers transfer target Evander is on the verge of signing for MLS outfit Portland Timbers this January, according to American reporter Tom Bogert.

The Brazilian midfielder was linked with a move to Ibrox in the summer, having scored against the Glasgow giants for Danish side FC Midtjylland in a Europa League qualifier back in 2019.

The 24-year-old was allegedly high on the club’s list of potential signings but a move never materialised and he’s now been strongly tipped with a switch to the United States when the transfer window opens.

Advertisement

Bogert claims that a deal worth $10million - expected to eclipse the club’s previous transfer record - is almost complete for Evander, with only the final formalties to be thrashed out.

Postecoglou ‘approached’ over Japan National Team job

Ange Postecoglou has earned a fresh managerial job link after reportedly being under consideration to become the next Japan National Team head coach.

The Australian’s stock continues to rise after delivering the Scottish Premiership title and League Cup in his first season in Glasgow. He has since managed to establish a nine-point lead over rivals Rangers heading into the World Cup break.

Given his successful stint with Yokohama F. Marinos and previously managing at international level with the Socceroos, it’s no real surprise the Hoops boss continues to catch the eye of potential suitors.

Advertisement

Nikkan Sports claims that Japan technical director Yasuharu Sorimachi has reached out to Postecoglou about the possibility of replacing current incumbent Hajime Morisyasu, should the Blue Samurai fail to impress at the World Cup in Qatar.

Ex-Hoops star reveals he was close to joining EPL club

Efe Ambrose missed out on the chance to sign for Premier League giants Manchester City a decade ago before joining Celtic, the defender has revealed.

Efe Ambrose in action for Celtic. Pciture: SNS

City boss Roberto Mancini ran the rule over the Nigerian international during a four-day trial period alongside Mario Balotelli and Sergio Aguero before his parent club at the time blocked a move to the Etihad before an offer could be tabled.

The current Greenock Morton centre-half explained: “I had the opportunity to train with City for four days. They wanted to sign me. I trained with Aguero and Balotelli and Mancini was looking for cover at centre-half. They wanted to see me in a game before making a final decision but Ashdod needed me for a crucial match against Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Advertisement