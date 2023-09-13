Alan Brazil said he ‘wasn’t having’ the idea that a Scotsman from Lanarkshire could be an England fan.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glaswegian former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Alan Bazil had to pick up his jaw from the ground on talkSPORT this morning when answering a call from a Scottish England fan.

Brazil was joined by Ally McCoist on the radio to mull over last night's meeting between England and Scotland at Hampden Park , which Gareth Southgate's side won 3-1 thanks to goals from Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo had spent the morning eulogising over Bellingham's performance, wondering if it was a reality check for Steve Clarke and giving their opinions on Tartan Army fans booing the England national anthem .

However, the biggest talking topic for Brazil came thanks to a caller called Bill who had rung up the station to heap more praise on Bellingham and midfield partner Kalvin Phillips. Opening the conversation with a thick Scottish accent, Brazil replied: "Hold on a minute. Oh, hold on a minute. You cannae be an England fan with an accent like that. He's from Lanarkshire, how can he support England?"

Bill snapped back at Brazil and said: "Oh Alan, 100% England fan I'm afraid. Listen, I can support whoever I want Alan."

Scotland fans were out in force on Tuesday night (Image: Getty Images)

The Three Lions supporter then went on to chat about Bellingham and Phillips as Brazil could be seen aghast and rolling his eyes. As soon as Bill finished his monologue, the former Celtic Boys Club youth said: "I'll tell you what is frightening, your accent. Bob, thanks for calling pal. I'm not having this. If he was from maybe Berwick, yes. He cannot support England if he's from Lanarkshire."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clip soon attracted the attention of football fans online, who feasted on the moment of hilarity provided by Brazil's reaction to the unexpected caller.

One X user wrote: "Have to agree with Brazil here! And even if that’s the way out you are… don’t ring up to speak to two proud Scotsmen about supporting England if you’re Scottish!"

Another joked: "If you can't beat 'em, join them."