Rangers legend Ally McCoist shared his 'intense' dislike for the behaviour of Scotland fans inside Hampden Park before the meeting with England kicked off last night.

The commentator was on the gantry for the 150th anniversary fixture, which the Three Lions won 3-1 thanks to goals from Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

The fixture was billed as a friendly but there was an elevated tension at the Glasgow stadium given the infamous rivalry between the two nations, who met in the first ever international match back in 1872.

Before the match, that rivalry was plain to hear as the Tartan Army united to boo the English national anthem as it was played before kick-off in a bit to intimidate Gareth Southgate's side. Gers icon McCoist was far from impressed with that decision.

Speaking to talkSPORT he said: "I think another country's national anthem should be respected and I think it was absolutely out of order. I just think it is a distinct lack of respect. I genuinely dislike it intensely.

"If you can't show respect, I am not talking about England, I am talking about anybody or anybody that goes to Hampden, any football ground or any sporting event.

"If you can't show the opposition respect by respecting their national anthem, I think it is a poor show.

The English national anthem was drowned out at Hampden Park (Image: Getty Images)

"I get the rivalry with England and Scotland, and I get some of the Scots, perhaps SNP fans giving it the whole bit, but I am talking about in general. There should be respect shown for an opposing national anthem and I think it is totally out of order."

talkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil tried to warn McCoist that such a strongly-worded opinion might leave him an open target for abuse from Scotland fans, but the former forward wasn't having any of it.

He snapped back: "What, for telling the truth? I'm over it. What these guys can do is get their head back under the pillow."

