A former Rangers midfielder looks set to follow Hoops legend Scott Brown and ex-Hibs boss Lee Johnson to Fleetwood Town

Former Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has surged to the front of the betting to succeed former Hibs manager Lee Johnson at Fleetwood Town.

The EFL League One side look primed to restore another Scotsman to the dugout after sacking Johnson, assistant Darren Way and first-team coach Phil Jevons earlier this week after nine games without a win - just 111 days into the job.

Prior to Johnson's arrival on the Fylde coast, the Cod Army had appointed Celtic and Scotland legend Scott Brown as their permanent head coach and former Old Firm rival Adam could be set to follow Brown's lead in making his first move into management at the Highbury Stadium.

The 38-year-old officially announced his retirement from professional football last September and has been working as a loans manager at Premier League outfit Burnley along with his involvement in the academy set-up.

He was backed into 1/3 FAVOURITE to take over at Fleetwood on Saturday evening after building up strong coaching credentials and spending a period of time observing David Moyes work at West Ham.

Adam enjoyed a successful playing career both in Scotland and south of the border. After breaking through at Ibrox via loan spells at Ross County and St Mirren, he featured prominently in Rangers memorable 2007/08 European run under Walter Smith.

